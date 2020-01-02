Hunter Biden tries to postpone the Arkansas court hearing in case of paternity

Loading...

Hunter Biden wants to postpone a hearing in the Arkansas court in which he was ordered to appear as part of the paternity case against him.

Biden's lawyers, 49, argued in a presentation on Thursday that his client did not receive an "appropriate notice" about the January 7 hearing at the Circuit Court of Independence County and that "he resides in California and cannot appear".

If the judge decides not to postpone the hearing, Biden requested to appear by phone.

The son of former Vice President Joe Biden is being sued by a former stripper from Washington, DC for paternity and child support.

Lunden Alexis Roberts, 28, says he gave birth to Biden's son, "Baby Doe," in August 2018 and that DNA tests determined with "scientific certainty" that he is the father.

The court date next week was originally set by Judge Don McSpadden on December 2.

Biden did not appear at the hearing that day, as his former lawyers presented documents unexpectedly saying they had been fired.

Judge McSpadden abruptly reclined on New Year's Eve and apparently confirmed in an email presented by Biden's new lawyer, Brent Langdon, that the January 7 hearing had concluded.

But the new judge in the case, Holly Meyer, put the "hearing on all pending motions" back into the books on Thursday.

It was not clear why McSpadden refused.

Langdon argued in his motion to continue that his client should have received a 20-day notice.

He also wants a hearing on a request for a protection order that will keep Biden's financial situation secret, citing the "extraordinary attention of non-interested media and third parties."

Langdon did not immediately respond to an email, but previously told The Post that he does not comment on pending cases.

