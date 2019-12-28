Hundreds plunge into icy water for the last time with Frates' family

Loading...

Hundreds of people jumped into the cold water for the last time to honor the legacy of the former college baseball player whose battle with Lou Gehrig's disease helped inspire the ELA's ice cube challenge. Pete's final fall took place at 1 p.m. in Good Harbor Beach, in what would have been the 35th birthday of Pete Frates. Frates, a Beverly native and former Boston College baseball star, died earlier this month after a long battle against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The organizers said that approximately 300 people signed up to participate in the Plunge for Pete, beating the previous record of 250 people who participated in 2014. Among the participants was Frates' wife, Julie, who put on the bikini she wore when she met Frates eight years ago, on July 4. Frates was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2012. There is no known cure for the disease, which weakens the muscles and impairs physical functioning. In 2014, Frates and Pat Quinn of Yonkers inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge. , approximately 17 million people worldwide were sprayed with a bucket of ice water. The challenge created awareness and more than $ 220 million in donations to work on a cure for the debilitating disease.

Hundreds of people jumped into the cold water for the last time to honor the legacy of former college baseball player whose battle with Lou Gehrig's disease helped inspire the ALS ice cube challenge.

The final dive for Pete took place at 1 p.m. in Good Harbor Beach in what would have been Pete Frates' 35th birthday.

Frates, a Beverly native and former Boston College baseball star, died earlier this month after a long battle against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

The organizers said that approximately 300 people signed up to participate in Plunge for Pete, beating the previous record of 250 who participated in 2014. Among the participants was Frates' wife, Julie, who put on the bikini she wore when she met Frates ago eight years. Fourth of July.

Frates was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2012.

There is no known cure for the disease, which weakens the muscles and impairs physical functioning.

In 2014, Frates and Pat Quinn of Yonkers inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge.

As the challenge spread, approximately 17 million people worldwide were sprayed with a bucket of ice water. The challenge created awareness and more than $ 220 million in donations to work on a cure for the debilitating disease.

.