Hundreds of strangers attend the funeral of a Korean war veteran

ELWOOD – Hundreds of people from all walks of life gathered to honor the life of George Green, a Korean War veteran who died on December 5 without known living relatives.

Michigan veterans, high school students, and ordinary residents attended the funeral service for Thursday's 89-year-old Green, who received the Bronze Star Medal four times for his service in the U.S. Army.

The street in front of the Copher-Fesler-May funeral home was lined with American flags. Outside was a member of the Indiana Patriot Guard.

An overcrowded crowd gathered at the funeral and at the end of the service each veteran approached Green's coffin and saluted with his hand.

A long procession of vehicles made the trip from Elwood to Marion National Cemetery for the funeral of Green, where members of the Elwood VFW performed military rites with a 21-cannon salute and playing taps.

Pastor Rodney Ellis of the First Missionary Baptist Church opened the service with a moment of silence for Green and all the men and women currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Ellis said Green had joined his parents in heaven and would be buried with his brothers in the National Cemetery.

"He was a real patriot," said Ellis. "He put everything on the line to serve his country.

"You won't win four bronze stars if you don't give up your personal security," he said. "With his adequate service, we don't know how many lives he has saved or warmed up."

Jim Dawson, commander of the Elwood American Legion, said he didn't know Green, who was born and died in the same house in Elwood.

Dawson said Green had won a state championship in singing in high school and performed at many weddings.

"He was a calm person," he said.

Dawson noted that Green returned to his unit after being wounded in Korea.

"Winning four bronze stars is quite an achievement," he said. "Today he is not alone and never was."

Dorcas Floyd graduated from Green with Elwood High School in the 1949 class.

"George has cycled through the city a lot," she said. "We didn't stay in touch, we just knew George.

"He was a great singer," said Floyd. "He sang baritone at school. He was always a private person, even at school."

She sometimes wondered what Green was doing over the years, knowing that he had the blind repair business.

"This is what I knew it would be," Floyd said of the community's honor for Green. "That's Elwood, we always get through. It's so wonderful for him."

Staff Sgt.Jason Truman, who retired from the U.S. Army, drove from St. Joseph, Michigan to attend the funeral service.

"I'm a friend of Facebook who is a member of the Patriot Guard. When I saw him share it, it was a no-brainer," he said. "I just couldn't imagine it. I know what it is like to live a life on duty and come home and live in loneliness. That was the best for him.

"Four bronze stars, I would have gone to Florida," said Truman. "You don't put heroes in the ground every day. A hero like this should remember him."

From the left, Pvt. Joshawah Gaar and Sgt.Megan Mason shows the flag of the Korean War veteran George R. Green at Marion National Cemetery on Thursday. Green, 89, died on December 5 at his home in Elwood (photo courtesy of The Herald Bulletin / Don Knight)

Myla Nelson, who lives in Elwood, was present with her five-month-old son in the cemetery and funeral home.

"I just wanted to thank him for all of his service and all the veterans," she said. "I would like to thank those who have done their service. It is very nice to see that everyone comes together in this way."

Leon Richardson of Greenfield, a member of the Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association and a 20-year-old Army veteran, said they tried to attend funerals for all veterans.

"He had family. We're all here today," he said. "It's good that people try to do something for others that is hard to find these days."

Marcy Fry said she knew Green most of her life.

"He was very calm, but he was a very good businessman back in the 1970s and 1980s," she said. "He would do things for everyone.

"It's such a blessing to see how we all got together," said Fry. "We want to show our support. He was proud to serve but a very humble man."

