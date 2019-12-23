Human remains found where Guelph, Ont. Man was missing in 2018

Loading...

Remains of people have been found in Joshua Tree National Park, California, near a Guelph in Ont. Man was missing in 2018.

Paul Miller disappeared into the 49 Palms Oasis in the park in July 2018 while on vacation with his wife.

In a statement on the US National Park Service website, officials said they had been contacted by an agency that analyzed photos of the region last summer and may have found human remains.

Park Rangers hiked to this area on Friday, where they found the remains and personal belongings, but no ID.

They described the area as remote, rocky, steep and off the trails.

Officials said the remains appeared to have been there for some time, but there is no evidence of a foul.

Park officials have contacted Miller's family. This comes from a statement posted on a Facebook group that was used by the family to get information about Miller's disappearance.

The post noted that the confirmation could take days or weeks, asking the family for peace and prayers while awaiting official identification from California.

