Human remains found in Brampton by police in search of suspects in independent investigation – Toronto

Published on December 26, 2019 at 7:32 pm

According to the Peel Regional Police, investigators are investigating the circumstances in which human remains were discovered in Brampton on Thursday.

A spokesman told Global News that the Ontario provincial police are looking for a driver who is reported to have been involved in a crash in the Bovaird Drive East area, west of Highway 410, before 4:40 p.m.

During the search, the officers found the remains and informed the Peel Regional Police.

As of Thursday evening, it was unclear how long the person's remains were at the scene.

Forensic officers and the coroner office were brought in to assist the investigation.

Suspicious circumstance:

– Area of ​​Highway 410 / Bovaird Dr at #Brampton

– Human remains in the green

– Unknown gender, age, etc.

– Directors of C.I.B. on road

– @OPP_HSD help close the exit from 410 to Bovaird

– Call received at 4:37 p.m.

-PR19-0469646

– Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 26, 2019

