Huberdeau has 4 points game, Panthers beat Canadiens 6-5 – Montreal

Loading...

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida's Top Line ensured that the Panthers' good start to the weekend turned out to be a great one.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored two goals in just over 30 seconds and added two assists. Florida's top line had a 9-point game when the Panthers defeated Montreal Canadiens 6-5 on Sunday evening.

Aleksander Barkov had two goals and one assist and Mike Matheson added one goal and two assists. Noel Acciari also scored and Evgenii Dadonov ended the game with two assists. Sergei Bobrovsky scored 37 saves.

League leaders Huberdeau, Barkov and Dadonov scored four goals and five assists when Florida scored four points this weekend in regular wins over Atlantic Division rivals Detroit and Montreal.

"Huby was special tonight," said Florida coach Joel Quenneville. “He had several nice looks, great plays. He had the puck on his stick a lot. I thought this line went well together. "

The story continues under the advertisement

Jeff Petry had one goal and two assists, Tomas Tatar and Max Domi added one goal and one assist, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Shea Weber also scored. Nick Suzuki assisted with three goals. Carey Price started his seventh game in a row and scored 28 saves.

Acciari grabbed a puck and scored the second goal of the 13th goal of the season in Florida with 4:34.

Barkov hit Price on February 17 with a spectacular runaway between the pads and caused another climax with a blind backhand player from 6:33 a.m. He scored the 12th goal of the season and led 2-0.

"Carey Price is one of the best goalkeepers who have ever played in this game," said Barkov. "Huge respect for him. I only play against this team. … I feel motivated, there is always a good amount here. It gets us going. "

Tartar's 16-goal lead at 1:31 p.m. brought the Canadians onto the game board in their first power play.

Petry and Domi scored 2:12 in the first of the second. Barkov countered with his second goal at 3:41 and scored the 3-all.

Huberdeau, whose four points signified a career high, scored two goals in 35 seconds and led 5: 3. His first goal at 1.30pm from a bad angle came from Ben Chiarot's ice skate. Barkov threw Huberdeau a long diagonal pass that freed the left wing from the left circle for an open shot, and the Quebec native shot at 2:05 pm for his team high -16.

The story continues under the advertisement

"I'm not even surprised," said Huberdeau about Barkov's stunningly long lining. “He's got some great passes and he's such a good player. He found me and everything worked. "

Matheson shot 45 seconds after the third goal, and Kotkaniemi announced the power play at 4:11 am, while Weber met with the additional skater at 6:08 pm.

Price scored 17 goals in four games and dismissed any idea of ​​fatigue when asked if he was fresh.

"As a daisy," he replied.

Coach Claude Julien called Florida's top line "Buzz Saws" but didn't like his club's defensive game.

"You can't play pond hockey in this league and expect to come out and win hockey games," said Julien. “In the last two games you score nine goals – five tonight, four on Saturday – that should be enough to win ice hockey games if you play well on the defensive.

"We are sloppy. Everyone is to blame."

NOTES: Price played only for the second time in two consecutive competitions and went 0-1 against Columbus and Ottawa on November 19 and 20. … F Jordan Weal played in his 200th NHL game. … Domi's goal was his 100th point in Montreal, giving him a five-game break, and Suzuki's three points made for a career high. Huberdeau became the second fastest Florida player to reach 50 points (38 games). Pavel Bure made 34 games in the 1999-2000 season. … D Aaron Ekblad returned after missing the 5–4 win over Detroit on Saturday.

The story continues under the advertisement

NEXT

Canadians: Tuesday in Carolina.

Panthers: Tuesday in Columbus.

Further AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

© 2019 The Canadian Press

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) Canadian (t) Canadian Hockey (t) HABS (t) Habs Hockey (t) Hockey (t) Montreal Canadian (t) Montreal Hockey (t) National Hockey League (t) NHL (t) Quebec Hockey (t) Quebec Sports (t) Sport