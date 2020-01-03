HP Red Tag Sale: last chance to save on laptops, printers and gaming PCs

Loading...

A new decade has arrived and the sale of the new year is coming in 2020, giving shoppers another chance to score some great deals on technical items with large tickets after the major holiday outbreaks of 2019. HP regularly organizes huge seasonal promotions like this, and the end-of-the-year sale of the Red Tag is still going well – but only for a few more days. If you have missed the best Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday deals, or if you are just looking for goodies to spend your Christmas money on, you have until January 4 to score some serious savings.

The HP Red Tag sale offers discounts of up to 62% on all types of laptops, gaming PCs, desktop monitors and more. We have promoted the range of sales to choose the best from the party, including more than some of our own favorite 2-in-1 ultrabooks such as the HP Specter x360 (among others). The HP Red Tag sale only lasts until January 4, so if a hot deal catches the eye, you have to jump on it before it is gone.

View the HP Red Tag sale

HP has established itself as a titan in the world of Windows PC & # 39; s and makes some of the best laptops currently on the market. More than a few are our favorite favorites, such as the Specter x360 13, which more or less represents the peak of modern 2-in-1 ultrabook design. Of course, HP still has many excellent computers for students, professionals, and general users who don't need all the modern bells and whistles of a 2-in-1, and there are even a few game machines to be found in the brand-stable laptop.

The HP laptops offer the widest range of functions and price points for all products with this brand name, so no matter what PC you need and how much you want to spend on it, chances are that the HP Red Tag sale has the perfect for you (and with a nice discount to start up):

Buy all HP Laptop Deals

Chuong Nguyen / Digital Trends

Although laptops now dominate the market, HP built its name on its reliable and affordable desktop PCs. The brand has kept track of time nicely with 2-in-1 & # 39; s and other modern designs, but HP still offers some great desktops for professionals, gamers and other users who enjoy the larger interface and additional hardware capabilities of a full sized computer.

HP & # 39; s desktop line-up includes all bases, from the simple business PC & # 39; s from Pavilion to the advanced Omen gaming machines, so whatever your needs and budget, your next workstation might be waiting for you here – and the HP Red Tag sale is the perfect opportunity to grab it with a deep discount:

Buy all HP Desktop Deals

Your desktop PC is nothing more than an expensive paperweight without a kind of display, and just as insufficient RAM can significantly impede the performance of an otherwise powerful CPU, a bad monitor hinders the pleasure you get from using your computer. This is especially true for gaming PCs, because even the most fleshy graphics suffer when combined with a slow, dull screen that is susceptible to screen cracks.

The good news is that HP, along with some of the best laptops, also makes many of the best desktop screens that can be purchased with money. So whether you're looking for a simple and affordable workstation monitor or a high-end ultra-wide or curved game display, these deals from the HP Red Tag sale should have everything you need to upgrade or complete your desktop PC :

Buy all HP monitor offers

Buying a new printer is not as fun as shopping for a new laptop or gaming PC, but the simple fact is that most of us need one, both at home and in the office. And if you love most people, you are probably buying a printer with the expectation that it will take some time before you have to purchase another one, so it is a good idea to buy a unit from a reputable manufacturer such as HP.

Computers are clearly HP & # 39; s bread and butter, but the brand also makes many great printers and accessories. The HP Red Tag sale also offers a handful of deals for these boring but necessary things, and since these peripherals are things everyone needs, this is a good time to buy a new printer, keyboard, or other home office – has saved some money:

Purchase all HP printer offers

Looking for more fun things? Find technical discounts, New Year sales and much more on our page with compound offers.

We strive to help our readers find the best offers for quality products and services and we carefully and independently choose what we cover. The prices, details and availability of the products and offers in this message can be changed at any time. Check if they are still in effect before you make a purchase.

Digital Trends can earn commissions on products purchased through our links to support the work we do for our readers.

Recommendations from the editors