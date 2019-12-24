How will Garoppolo, Kittle influence this revenge in Seattle? – The reporter

Loading...

SANTA CLARA – Greetings to all of the season, and a regular end of the season awaits the 49ers playing in Seattle on Sunday night for the No. 1 spot in the NFC playoffs. Let's set the primetime scenario through our Week 17 mail package through my Instagram and Twitter feeds:

Is Jimmy G free to get out of pocket or has he been trained to stay? (@jdlohse)

Garoppolo's ability to run has emerged very well, at appropriate times, in recent weeks. Note that his left knee was rebuilt a year ago, so running is not recommended, and Shanahan's offense is not designed for Kaepernick 2.0. According to a journalist, he looks pretty good running and should do more, Garoppolo replied inexpressively: "I'm decent to pass."

With Kittle having the opportunity to play against the Seahawks this season, will it be an important factor? (@sup_swaggyp)

A better question is: Will he be the most important factor? Kittle missed the loss of overtime on November 11 to Seattle for knee and ankle injuries. "I see him as his best player, on a team that has many outstanding players, many numbers 1," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said at 710 AM in Seattle on Monday. "… It is his career after the capture that is really so special. But it is also his confidence. He is really just flying right now and it will be a difficult weapon to handle."

Do you know what Kyle Shanahan's historical record against Pete Carroll has been since he became offensive coordinator? (@ imost18)

Let's start by saying that Shanahan-Carroll is not on par with the animosity of Harbaugh-Carroll. Shanahan is 1-4 as the 49ers coach, including overtime last month, home defeat. As offensive coordinator, Shanahan was 1-1 with the 2016 Falcons, including a 36-20 win in the playoffs, and 1-1 with Washington, including a 24-14 loss at home in the 2012 playoffs.

Does it look like Dee Ford could play next week? (@ AlbertRuns26)

Shanahan said Monday he does not expect Dee Ford to return this week from his hamstring injury, probably to preserve him for the playoffs. Initially, Ford was injured on November 11, participated in two games, aggravated it four times in the New Orleans victory on December 8 and has since been rehabilitated. A first-round goodbye would increase the value of the Ford playoffs.

If Jadeveon Clowney plays on Sunday, do the Niners plan to help Joe Staley after the way he was last mistreated? (@ Skeksis25) Staley was not in full force when he returned cautiously from a fractured fibula, and Clowney grabbed him for a breakout game (1 sack, 5 quarterback punches, forced fumble, touchdown in a fumble recovery). Clowney has missed three games since then, and Carroll awaits his return this Sunday because of a muscle injury.

How much will the Seahawks be affected by the loss of left tackle Duane Brown and runners Chris Carson and C.J. I continued? (@ 3rdDownAgency)

Neither Russell Wilson nor Bobby Wagner are on that casualty list, so don't expect to crown the 49ers for now. Carson's exit is a massive blow to his hurried attack, hence the potential and epic potential of Marshawn Lynch. Brown's knee surgery means that Nick Bosa could feast on his former Ohio State teammate Jamarco Jones or third-year veteran George Fant.

Any idea why a healthy Matt Breida had no touches on Saturday? (@jdotmarsh)

The assumptions about consecutive transfers against the Falcons are my guess. But he also played 12 snapshots in each of the previous two starts, after a three-game break (ankle injury). Shanahan's public stance: Breida's bench against the Rams was due to the fact that he simply did not work on a rotation with Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman, and due to the 49ers' short impulses.

Does it seem like there is a possibility that Tartt will return to Seattle? (@anniecory_)

I would say it is a small possibility. He has not practiced since the rib fracture in Baltimore on December 1. The 49ers continue to practice on Tuesday and we will know their official status on Friday afternoon. Wait for another dose of Marcell Harris.

The 49ers have 16 in IR and others outside (Ford, Tartt, Person, etc.). What is the comparable state of Seattle? @wgclements

The Seahawks are equally beaten, if not more, after Sunday's injury. They have 15 on the reserve lists related to injuries. More injuries are coming for both teams knowing how physically their clashes in Seattle have historically been.

Remember / favorite moment of the season? Happy Holidays! (@bearlychace)

That first half in New Orleans was crazy, a great opening act for the best regular season game (not just the end) that I've seen in 20 years covering the 49ers. The best is yet to come? I would love to know what fan favorite moments are, so email me or contact me on Twitter.