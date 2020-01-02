How to watch the ball fall on New Years Eve

Loading...

The 2010s are almost over, and 2020 promises to be a doozy, with a trial for the removal of the Senate and the looming presidential elections on the horizon. For those of you who plan to see 2019 all the way in the comfort of your couch, here is everything you need to know to watch the famous ball fall in Times Square on New Years Eve.

How to watch the ball fall on TV

ABC: Dick Clark's New Years Eve with Ryan Seacrest

The most famous New Years Eve broadcast starts at 8 p.m. The show will include artists from Post Malone, X Ambassadors and Jonas Brothers. You can watch the coverage live, on the ABC Watch mobile app or on the ABC website, ABC.go.com.

NBC: NBC New Years Eve

Carson Daly, Chrissy Teigen and Leslie Jones welcome the countdown, broadcast from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET and 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET. You can watch it live or on the NBC website, NBC.com/live, if you have a cable / satellite subscription.

Fox: New Years Eve with Steve Harvey

The show will feature performances by Sting and Snoop Dogg, which will air at 8 p.m. AND. Watch the show for free on ABC News Live, ABCNews.com, Facebook Watch and on the ABC News app.

CNN: New Years Eve with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

The famous CNN anchor will supervise the show alongside the host Bravo for the third consecutive year, starting at 8 p.m. AND. A livestream will be available on the CNN.com home page and on CNN's iOS and Android apps. The network is holding up payment walls for viewers, who will have direct access to CNNgo and CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, and Android TV.

How to distribute the Drop Online balloon

Sling TV, AT&T TVNow, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV

Free Live Webcams

For those wishing to stream the show from any device available on the Internet, here are a few options:

Vimeo

Facebook

Twitter

TimesSquareNYC.org

NewYearseve.nyc

TimesSquareBall.net

.