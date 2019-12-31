How to Take the Best Portrait Photos in New York

Loading...

The goal of any good photo is to focus on what you want everyone to see, while having the complementary background slightly blurred so that you can see it, but know where your eye is supposed to be. This goes doubly when the photo is of your best friends looking for another world while surrounding the chaos of NYE.

You can change the background effect later on iPhone and Samsung Galaxy S10 +. Here's what editing mode looks like on iPhone 11 Pro Max. Credit: Alice Clarke

Using portrait / focus mode in all of your photos of people at night means you can choose the blur you want the background to be or if you want the background to be background be it.

On everything except the Pixel, you have the luxury of selecting the background effect and the severity of that effect both while taking the photo, and later in edit mode. This is great when you accidentally take a photo that makes your friend look amazing while a guy casually pees on a tree in the background.

I recommend testing the mode you think you'll want to end up taking the picture with, just to make sure it looks like what you hope for and doesn't cut anyone's hair, but it's good to be remember that you can change it later.

Studio Light for iPhone, Blur for Samsung Galaxy S10 and just the normal portrait mode on the Google Pixel 4 are your standard filters "this person looks incredible on this background blurred with taste". Stage Light on the iPhone, however, is your nuclear option; completely remove the background.

Stage Light is your nuclear option to get rid of the background on iPhone.Credit: Alice Clarke

The S10 has nothing that completely kills the background, so just go to Spin, spin it to the max and hope for the best. The pixel blurs the background, or does not, so that is another situation and hopefully the situation.

However, the background isn't always your biggest problem.

These shareable silhouette portraits show a pensive, chic and dramatic person with a shiny object behind them. The figure is the perfect photo for almost midnight when makeup has been sweated or after someone has cried after realizing that many children born after September 11 can vote now, and that 1980 was 40 years ago. years.

On Pixel 4, you can achieve this effect by focusing on the person and lowering the brightness and contrast sliders on the right until you get the effect you want. On iPhone, you adjust the brightness by sliding your finger down next to the yellow focus area.

It’s easy to take a bad mood on the Google Pixel 4.Credit: Alice Clarke

On the Samsung Galaxy S10, you can only adjust the brightness and contrast after taking the photo, which gives you the same effect without having to see how it will look when taking the photo.

Other tips:

Some models, like the Galaxy S10 +, can take large portrait selfies that are suitable for multiple people. It's a great way to include the person who always takes photos, but never in them.

On the Pixel, you can add a portrait blur later to any photo, just in case you forget, so that all is not lost.

And remember; you can fix almost everything in editing, with enough time and blur tools.

Happy New Year! Good luck there.

