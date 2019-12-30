How to take pictures with the face of the Pixel 4 unlock the IR camera

Loading...

Face unlocking on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL is powered by a series of sensors that work together. This includes two infrared cameras & # 39; s (IR) that are not normally accessible to the user. However, with a small app from the Play Store you can play and do exactly that.

Unlike the iPhone X, Google opted for two "face unlock IR cameras & # 39; s" on the Pixel 4. The first is located at the far left next to the front camera, while the second is in the center of the point projector. and spotlight is on the right. Both groups can be seen in the deleted image of iFixit.

Download "HedgeCam 2" from the Play Store to access the IR camera feed. Based on Open Camera, this is an open source application that provides "advanced" functionality and settings.

For our purposes, tap the button to switch to the front camera and then click it a second time until you are greeted with a monochrome viewfinder. Given that there are two lenses, HedgeCam seems to pull out of the left sensor. That said, there is an interesting shadow effect if you just cover the right one.

This access provides fun party tricks such as taking a selfie or recording video in a dark environment (such as the examples below), although your screen offers some lighting. Resolution is limited to 640 x 480, given export restrictions on IR cameras where high-quality devices are treated as peaceful and military use.

The quality is therefore not too great and makes it difficult to really get every detail of the photo that you take. Unfortunately, there is no way to activate the flash of IR points that are used for face recognition while you are in the camera app. If you have two Pixel 4 devices, you can place them next to each other to record while you unlock one.

Thank you Sam

FTC: we use earnings from auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f6uCwg6WMI4 (/ embed)