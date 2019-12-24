Loading...

How to stay healthy on your vacation trips

Staying asleep, a balanced diet are two excellent strategies.

Updated: 3:41 PM EST December 24, 2019

The festive spirit is sometimes not the only thing that can be contagious. Traveling can make a person especially vulnerable to communicable diseases, being contained in airplanes, buses and narrow cars. This makes the spread of colds and flu more likely. Here are some useful ways to avoid getting a cough or runny nose while traveling to see family and friends at these parties. Ways to avoid getting sick at these parties: Maintain a balanced and healthy diet Maintain your exercise routine Make sure you get enough sleep Get the flu shot Don't be afraid to wear a mask to cover your mouth and nose! Watch the video above for more information!

The festive spirit is sometimes not the only thing that can be contagious. Traveling can make a person especially vulnerable to communicable diseases, being contained in airplanes, buses and narrow cars. This makes the spread of colds and flu more likely. Here are some useful ways to avoid getting a cough or runny nose while traveling to see family and friends at these parties.

Ways to avoid getting sick at these parties:

Maintain a balanced and healthy diet.

Maintain your exercise routine

Make sure you get enough sleep

Get a flu shot.

Don't be afraid to wear a mask to cover your mouth and nose.

Watch the video above for more information!

.