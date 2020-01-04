How to sleep a good night (even when everything is worse)

Loading...

Scientifically speaking, there are still many mysteries as to why we need sleep and what happens when we sleep, but most of us know these basic realities from experience: it is amazing to Being well rested and getting recommendations from the National Sleep Foundation 7 -9 hours of sleep a night can be frustrating and elusive.

Not being able to catch these z has wider implications beyond the horror of staying awake at 3 a.m., certain that you will be trapped in purgatory without sleep forever. After a bad night's sleep, studies have shown that it may be harder for you to remember things the next day, that your ability to make quick decisions and solve problems may be impaired, and that you may be worse. to accurately identify certain emotions in other people (fun!). Not to mention that, overall, sleep problems can increase your risk for serious health problems, including heart disease, stroke, mental distress, and all-cause mortality, according to the CDC. (Here is my obligation, please consult a doctor's note if you experience sleep problems.)

So, yes, science supports what many of us already know: not getting enough sleep is the literal worst.

The good news is that as sleep gets more attention, we learn more about the process (and the products) we need to go to bed. (If you're a nerd like me and want to learn more about the science of sleep, check out this great book on the subject.) That said, it's harder to sleep – and stay asleep – than ever before. Our world today is brighter and stronger, not to mention the fact that we have a happy president on Twitter who casually tweets about the start of a nuclear war and a new life cycle which, let's be honest, can be quite stressful.

Fortunately, the sleep technology market is booming: there are a plethora of apps, sensors, immersive virtual reality experiences and "smart" mattresses that promise to help you sleep. But many of these products are in the early stages of testing, not to mention the excessively high prices.

There are more economical ways to boost your sleep routine and turn your bedroom into a sleep sanctuary. And to be clear, the proven advice for getting a good night's sleep still applies: try to limit alcohol, caffeine, and electronics before bed. Here are my favorite sleeping pills.

Let's start with the basics: buying a sleep mask is the easiest and cheapest thing you can do for your sleep routine. (You can choose shades of obfuscation to get the same effect, but it is much easier. Additionally, shades of obfuscation can be disorienting and may have caused an unnamed writer to accidentally sleep for many alarms until 3 p.m.)

Alaska Bear natural silk sleep mask

The main advantage of a sleep mask is its ability to block light, which you may not even be aware of: even a seemingly dark room can let in too much light. In a word, light regulates the rhythm of our body. During the day, the light we are exposed to tells us to “stay awake!” – but alas, it does the same thing at night.

I use a silk sleep mask because they are amazing and do not disturb my (very) sensitive skin. Critics agree that this specific mask is super soft and very effective at blocking light. In addition, as the description for this mask explains, "mulberry silk is the fabric of emperors."

If you work late at night or can't resist using your light-emitting gadgets before bed, consider investing in these very, uh and stylish glasses that block light. (These cheaper ones are actually pretty stylish, but don't block as much light.)

Blue amber glasses for sleeping

These glasses work similarly to "night mode" on iPhone or f.lux technologies: they transform the bluish tint of electronics into a softer and more orange tint, which helps your body and your brain to stay in the state of mind "the hour of sleep".

This white noise machine offers a "transparent loop of 6 soothing natural sounds", a built-in USB charger for your gadgets and an automatic timer for switching off. In addition to offering standard white noise, it also gives you the option of falling asleep in the rain, the sounds of the ocean, streams and "summer nights".

Pure Sound Enrichment Wave Premium Sound Therapy Sound Machine

Machines like this can work in several ways: if you live in an area where you get a lot of sound, it can block some of the more unpleasant instead of "summer nights". And getting the sound out of your room is crucial for a good night's sleep: our brain tries to process the sounds we hear during the night, and even if we don't usually remember it, it can have an impact on the quality and the amount of our rest.

Lavender has an established reputation for being therapeutic in many ways, including having the potential to soothe your mood and help you sleep.

My favorite method is to add a few drops of this essential oil (it's very strong!) To an empty spray bottle (here is one, if you want) with a little water and spray it around my room and on my pillows.

Aura Cacia Discover 100% pure lavender essential oil

This has the added benefit of being a sleep ritual: by doing this every night, I am a Pavlovian dog who trains me to associate lavender mist with bedtime. . Having a ritual, even if it's just sleep, is a very useful way to remember that sleep is an important event, to be treated seriously and carefully.

***

Of course, you will need to determine which or the combination that best suits your specific needs. But these options are all fairly affordable, which means that investing in your sleep sanctuary won't break the bank. You will be amazed (I was!) By how a few simple adjustments to your living space can significantly improve your sleep and, by extension, your quality of life.

