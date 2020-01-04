How to prevent your iPhone and your applications from tracking you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Loading...

The new fake iPhone photography

Tiernan Ray says that digital images on smartphones are changing dramatically from what they once were with digital cameras, as evidenced by the fantastic counterfeit of Apple's iPhone 11 Pro Max. Read more: https://zd.net/36umMHI

The iPhone has a remarkable ability to determine its location, using a variety of technologies and tricks. And you can make this location data available for the applications you have installed. From time to time, it is a good idea to audit the applications you have installed that can access your location data and control when you have access to them.

And iOS now has the ability to allow you to specify under what conditions an application can use its location data.

Must read: IOS errors and inconveniences that Apple desperately needs to solve in 2020

First of all, are you not convinced that the iPhone is tracking every one of your movements? Go to Settings> Privacy> Location services> System services> Meaningful locations and find yourself.

iPhone is watching … always watching!

OK, are you convinced? This explains how to control the control over which data applications they have access to.

Turn on the Configurations and go Privacy> Locations Services.

Location services

Assuming Location Services is enabled, you will get a list of applications that use your location data, are there any that surprise you? – and you can click on the different applications to change your settings.

Choose from:

Forever

While using the application

Ask next time

Never

Keep in mind that not all applications will offer all options.

The application will also give you a brief explanation of why you are requesting your location data.

How do you prevent your iPhone, or any smartphone, from knowing your location? Since smartphones use a variety of technological tricks to know where you are (GPS, Wi-Fi, mobile phone towers), the only way to be 100% sure that your location is not being tracked is to turn off your smartphone .

Yes, if you are security conscious, or paranoid, turn it off!

Sure, you can disable location services (Settings> Privacy> Location services), but your device continues to leave a trail of digital path that, at a minimum, is being registered by your cell phone service provider.

See also: