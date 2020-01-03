How to prepare and deliver a presentation in an interview

Loading...

So to gather ideas for your interview presentation, be sure to set aside time to conduct

do your own research or talk to people who have experience with the company or its products. Also, it

might be beneficial to get background and basic information from the recruiter to help you

create an informed presentation.

Once your presentation is finalized, you will need to think about your delivery to guarantee your tone,

attitude and style send the right message. Presentation styles can range from formal to

informative to laid back and very enjoyable.

To decide where your interview presentation should fall on this casual-formal spectrum, consider

where you are in the recruitment process. For example, if this is one of your first interactions with

executives or managers of the company, then a formal interview presentation is probably the safest

bet.

Meanwhile, if you are asked to go back and introduce to people you have already met, lean more

towards the casual approach might be more appropriate. In this case, you must also be ready

for a relaxed and open discussion around your presentation, which may require you to think about your

feet more and be less structured in your delivery.

Your approach and delivery style is also a great way for recruiters to get an overview of your software.

skills. The interviewer can not only determine how effectively you communicate your ideas, but

can also say a lot about you from the slides and documents you have developed.

Regarding how you solve problems and, therefore, how you frame your response in a presentation, it is important to remember that your interviewer can assess you

according to some predetermined benchmarks.

These often include your creativity and diversity of thought and how it could add value and new perspectives to an existing team. Your hiring manager might also be looking for evidence of global thinking as well as an ability to apply knowledge and technical skills from past experiences.

Unlike other presentations that you could have made, an interview presentation is your chance to demonstrate what you can bring to the role, the team and the company.

It is therefore important to think about how you can present them to the investigators while ensuring that you have sufficiently addressed the problem or issue.

This content was produced in commercial partnership with Indeed.