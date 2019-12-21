How to get your streaming recommendations back on track

Loading...

But even if I'm good at scrolling through the shows that my wife likes getting to my own questionable taste on TV, I keep kicking myself to kill my Apple Music recommendations. It was so easy to do; the job of a while which took me about six months to repair most of the time.

Around April, my mother's phone battery died and she came so I could install a new one. I didn't have time to go to her house and install it on her computer to play all her music, and she was worried that she would have to continue her weekly run in a forest without a phone, silently. And so, remembering that Apple Music had imported some of the playlists she liked from my computer years ago, I connected it to my Apple Music account and downloaded her music as a temporary stop.

Loading

Did you know that when you download something from Apple Music, it means you really, really like it? So much so that it will exceed the years of good taste?

I rely on my personalized Apple Music radio station for music while I work, as it is a good mix of old and new. This is how I discovered big groups like Conquer Divide, Rivals and Hayley Kiyoko. My musical tastes range from country to metal, but they can mostly be described as "angry women who make bad romantic choices on enthusiastic drums".

After this fateful incident, my radio station went from the best of Sleater-Kinney, Grace Potter and Pvris to mostly blues music from the 40s and covers of Glee. Both are great in small doses, but they are not my first choice for everyday use.

My first fix was to delete some downloaded playlists so that I can download them again. But the algorithm put more emphasis on deletion and started playing my music even less. Deleting my account from mom's phone didn't help either, as it just assumed I had a new phone (and I don't want to completely delete playlists from the account as they are useful for family events). I'm not even saying that I didn't like assisted intruders, which made no sense.

So, I deliberately did everything I could to start actively discovering the new music I liked, downloading it, then creating new playlists, and that seems to be the secret solution.

Now, months later, I have a bunch of excellent playlists for all occasions, I have discovered even more bands than I like, and only three songs from Glee appeared while I was writing this article.

Getting my recommendations back on track was a lot of work. I don't think the trip will ever end – Rachel Berry will always implore me not to stop believing when I'm on my deathbed – but I discovered some good music along the way and I felt my taste go in old new directions.