How to get to Hawaii Beach from Mark Zuckerberg

In a dead end street adorned with red Hibiscus flowers, I contemplate the jagged velvet mountains of the Na Pali coast. I'm supposed to hike a section of Kauai's famous Kalalau Trail, nestled against red cliffs thousands of feet above the Pacific. But on this gray November morning, the clouds are looming.

The night before, I stay awake in my room at the newly renovated Sheraton Kaua’i Coconut Beach Resort in Kapa’a. Lightning cracks the dark sky. The trade winds fold the coconut palms. Water soaks the terrace, the pool. It is raining hard, as is often the case on Garden Island. Rain is the reason why Kaua’i is lush, the unruly humid forests of the island in a hundred shades of green. This is also why the oldest island in the Hawaiian chain remains in some respects inaccessible, largely uninhabited, divinely isolated. The unspoiled beauty of Kauai has also attracted the island's most controversial new resident, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. As of 2016, he has amassed 700 acres of pristine oceanfront properties on the north shore. I doubted to see him walking in the desert.

The Kalalau Trail, narrow and terrifying in places, is home to some of the most magnificent natural scenery in the world. I hiked the trail for the last time in my 20s, so I'm determined to start again. Especially since the Côte-Nord has recovered from the catastrophic storm of 2018.

In April of the same year, an historic 28-inch rain fell overnight, hitting the small community of Hanalei. The houses were washed away. Bison were seen floating in the waves. Kauai resident and big wave surfer Laird Hamilton snatched stranded neighbors from the rooftops. For a year, the seaside town, a paradise filled with artists, surfers, awesome tiki bars, food trucks and expensive shops, was shut down. Now the Na Pali Coast State Wilderness Natural Park has reopened.

But when approaching Hanalei, two metal traffic signs block the road. I park, walk towards three strong men in orange waistcoats and jeans. They've been there since last night, when it started to sink in the mountains around 11:30 a.m. It is not raining now, but the road, the park, the path are closed. No one can enter. I'm disappointed. Just two days ago, I was happily walking around Hanalei under the tropical sun. I sipped a Mai Tai in Tahiti Nui, bought a bikini by a local designer, dined at AMA, an Asian-style noodle house in the shade of the mountains.

The wonder of Kauai, however, is its abundance. Even when it rains, there is so much beauty and history to discover. Although I can't hike the trail, I already had a plan. I would go to Larsen Beach, one of the three secluded beaches below the private oasis of Zuckerberg. Zuckerberg doesn't want you to get there, and you have to go down a steep slope to reach them. But it can't stop you from trying. The beaches are public.

Since coming to Kauai, I’ve heard a lot about the reclusive Facebook billionaire. He was not particularly sensitive to the friendly and community culture of Kauai. It was said that he honked the locals. He didn't mingle. Unlike volunteers at the Surfrider Foundation, you haven't seen him picking up trash from pretty beaches below his $ 200 million estate. He had initially upset the locals when he chased after the names of hundreds of Hawaiians who owned the last four plots of land adjacent to his property. "This is the face of neo-colonialism," Kapua Sproat law professor at the University of Hawaii, Kauai, told The Guardian. He had further enraged the community by enlisting a distant family to buy ancestral plots at auction.

A few days before, I had gone kayaking and hiking to reach the magnificent Wailua Falls. It was an incredibly clear morning, the moon high and bright. You could see Mount Wai’ale’ale in the distance, usually suffocated by the clouds. Our guide, Cole, whose family owns Wailua Kayak Adventures, has been in Kauai for decades. Her gray haired little mother had traced the path on which we were walking through the dense and muddy jungle. Unlike Zuckerberg, Cole characterized the mellow style of the island. Tall, gangly, he wore shorts and wore his dreadlocks stacked on his head. For luck, he kept a huge banana peel attached to his backpack. During the hike, he pulled out a large bag of organic popcorn and fed gangs of excited ducks. "Bro!" He said, as they swarmed it. He also gave us organic snacks.

Cole was an inexhaustible source of stories about ancient Hawaii, rivalries between kings, the reign of the last Hawaiian monarch, Queen Liliuokalani, deposed in 1893 by the rapacious politician Sanford Dole. From what he heard, the guide didn't think much of the last wealthy colonizer from Kauai. He only saw Zuckerberg once on the Wailua River, where the kings of Kauai settled because of his fertile land. Cole said the CEO roared in royal waters on a high-priced hydrofoil.

The kingdom of Zuckerberg is located on Ko’olau Road, off the 20 mile marker on Kuhio Road. I knew I had found it when I saw the six foot tall lava stone wall. It completely blocked the magnificent view of the ocean, another sore spot for the neighbors. It meandered for a mile along a vast green pasture dotted with coconut palms. No one was there. A lonely white heron strutted along the road. A guardhouse and a few trailers were seated behind a gate. There were a few "intrusion-free signs," including a blue and white sign indicating "Private property" and in smaller letters below, "Larsen’s Access 1 Mile South", with an arrow pointing to the right.

The day before, when I had tried to find the beach for the first time, I had missed it. This time, I saw a small, hand-drawn wooden sign nailed to a telephone pole. "BEACH" he read; an arrow pointing to the left. Next to it, another sign read "FAST = CHOKE DUST", referring to the notoriously stubborn red dirt from the island.

A few minutes later, I was standing on a cliff, watching the long crescent-shaped coastline, the high surf. A thick tangle of pines, buffaloes, and shrubs has spread along the steep slopes. I have never seen such an empty and untouched coastline. Except for a woman and a man and a young girl, I was the only one around. It was raining lightly. A guy with long wet hair, surf trunks and a towel over his shoulders suddenly got off the trail. Immersed in the foliage, I started to descend the muddy slope.

Fifteen minutes later, I came out of the trees to find Larsen Beach. I was ecstatic. I sat on a log, took off my hiking boots and socks, plunged my feet into the golden sand. The endangered monk seals were dozing, hiding in slow growing mangroves. Roosters roamed the beach, pecking at the sand. The surf surged on an exterior reef, strong and strong. In summer the water was generally aqua, calm enough for snorkeling. But now the ocean was gray and wild, dangerous. Several swimmers have drowned in the area.

For a while, I walked along the shore in warm, shallow water. In the distance, two Hawaiian fishermen walked towards me. After passing me, they stopped near a pile of lava stones on the beach. Then they threw their big fishing nets into the sea. Mark Zuckerberg's Oasis Kaua’ian was high above me, but I had my own piece of paradise on the beach.