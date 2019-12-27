How to fix the penguin's power game once and for all

Loading...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The five-day Christmas holidays of the Penguins formally end here on Friday when they face the Predators again. And given all that they have already achieved in this season of the NHL, 21-11-4 in the middle of 143 games of men lost due to injuries, they should do so with their heads held high.

It has been, like Marcus Pettersson He told me before the break, "something to be really proud of, for all of us, I think."

Definitely. They have rediscovered the Mike SullivanBrand difficult to play against identity, they have achieved enough goals from the boys in charge of obtaining them, they have defended diligently, they have killed penalties, they have demonstrated depth in all areas, and they have even discovered elite objectives that they might not have known they had in Tristan Jarry.

Amazing. All of it.

But do you notice any facets missing there?

Yes, the power game still stinks. It stunk when Sidney Crosby He was healthy, he reeked since he had been out, and he sucked completely: 22nd in the NHL with a conversion of 17.3 percent, 23rd with 18 goals. It has been eliminated in 22 of the 36 games to date. He has produced multiple goals in a game a total of three times.

And that, honestly, is sweetening it. Because only this month, while the Penguins have shot at 7-2, have they scored four goals of total power, none of which remotely represents progress in any way.

In order …

That's John Marino shooting at an empty network in Detroit.

