How to ease the pain of returning all those gifts that nobody wanted

Buying Christmas gifts for all your loved ones can be a difficult task. Of course, it's easy if you come up with a great idea, but we often buy something with high hopes that someone will love it. But what if they don't? That's when the shopping season ends and the return season begins. Make sure you have the right tools and information so that returning unwanted gifts is as simple as possible.

In its annual return policy survey, Consumer World discovered that while some retailers have extended holiday return policies, others are shortening that window. They have a useful list of retailers with the most generous return policies that could be valuable for buyers who know that returning will be part of their post-vacation activities.

If you give me the option, I will always buy from stores where I know that returns are never a bother. For me, that means Costco and Target always top my list. Costco does not have a return deadline, except for electronics and major appliances that must return within 90 days. Target has a 90-day return policy for most things, but reduces it to 30 days for electronic products and only 15 days for Apple items.

This is where the bonus of having a red Target card comes into play. Target debit or credit card owners get an additional 30 days to return anything and if you buy with the card, you never have to keep a receipt. The store can withdraw anything you have bought simply by swiping your card (the same goes for Costco).

You may need to shop at something more than those two stores, but you are worried about the return windows. The Offers.com website has developed a complete list of return policies for more than 100 stores for 2019.

The Rakuten Slice app claims to be a buyer's best friend to keep track of everything you buy online. It will record every tracking number that appears in your email and store all electronic receipts that arrive in your inbox. The application tracks all major shipping carriers and will send you notifications when a package is delivered. Slice will also inform you if there is a price drop on your items and help you recover some cash.

A great advantage is that it tracks the return deadlines and will inform you when you run out of time to return an item. Finally, Rakuten Slice will break down your expenses, showing your habits in easy-to-read charts and graphs. The free application is available for Android and iOS, as well as a web application.

Since Amazon customers worldwide ordered hundreds of millions of items between Thanksgiving and Cyber ​​Monday this year, it is safe to assume that many of you are among Amazon's regular customers. Business Insider reports that the company has updated its return policy for vacations and is offering free returns on millions of items sold on Amazon. The free return policy previously only applied to clothing, shoes and bedding, but now everything from electronics to appliances has the same benefit.

To initiate a return to Amazon, go to "Your orders" and choose a return option (at least one of which will be free). It will generate a QR code that you must show when you leave your item to return it. There are more than 18,000 delivery locations, including Amazon physical stores and Amazon Hub locations that are in approximately 17 states so far. You can also leave items at UPS Access Point locations using a prepaid tag that Amazon will create for you.

But the options you like most mean that you don't need a label or even a box to send your return. In The UPS Store and select Whole Foods Market and Kohl’s locations, you can simply display your QR code and deliver the item to them. They will handle the packaging and labeling for you. This applies to any item shipped from Amazon between November 1 and the end of the year. You have until January 31, 2020 for returns.

You've been so full of festive joy this season, don't let all those returns add to your mood. Be smart and know the process of returning the gifts you buy, and the post-holiday return will be very easy.