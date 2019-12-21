Loading...

Jeremy Luotyp is the chef at Summerhill Pyramid Winery.

"To cook the perfect bird, you have to start with the perfect bird," said LuYPEN.

"Fresh, if you can get it, the best way is to go."

Gourmet Tuesday: appetizers for Christmas in Turkey

If you have to go with a frozen bird, Luyp says, make sure you thaw it thoroughly in the fridge.

"Don't let it run under cold water. Don't rinse it in the sink. Just deep and slow in the fridge for a few days," said LuYPEN.

The chef also recommends placing the bird in brine.

"A brine is just a mixture of water, salt, spices and some vinegar," explained Luypes, adding that a turkey can be salted in the refrigerator for about a day and a half.

Chef Shahir Massoud talks about Turkey with some cooking tips

A salt solution gives the turkey aroma and ensures that it stays moist during the cooking process.

Luype suggests that only aroma substances be put into the turkey cavity.

"If we have to cook it so that the filling is cooked on the inside, it is likely that the meat will dry on the outside," warned Luypes.

Before baking, Luypes likes to tie or tie his turkey together.

"It helps keep the bird from drying out when it is cooking," said Luypen.

Festive Turkey To-Go with Fairmont Hotel Macdonald

Luype will drizzle the turkey with olive oil to get the bird to the perfect brown chip that we all love.

And when it comes to properly cooking turkey, Luyps swear by a temperature sensor.

"I want to cook a bird at around 155 to 160 degrees," said LuYPEN.

"Poultry is said to be ready at 180 [inside temperature], but when you take something out of the oven it doesn't stop cooking. You have the option to change the cooking time."

According to LuYPe, the average turkey continues to cook even when removed from the oven, rising by 20 degrees in half an hour.

"It comes down to this 200, 220 [degrees] on the counter," said LuYPEN, "so you risk cooking it."

Turkey tips and tricks for the holidays

