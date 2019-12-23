Loading...

How to celebrate Festivus like the rest of us

"Calm down, you'll get yours in a minute."

Updated: 9:32 AM EST December 23, 2019

Seinfeld fans have been loading their Festivus traditions on all social platforms. The party is celebrated on December 23 and serves as an alternative to Christmas commercialism. If you are interested in entering the Festivus spirit like Jerry, George, Elaine, Frank and Kramer, get inspired by how some people on the Internet are making it "a Festivus for the rest of us" in the video above.

