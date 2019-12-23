How to avoid the biggest mistakes on track day

Loading...

There are few shames deep enough to compete with that of showing up on a track day and showing that you are unfortunately not prepared and incompetently. While we all have to learn in some way, it is still possible to identify all those silly mistakes and discover how to prevent them before they look like a fool.

Today's lesson comes from Scott Mansell, founder of Driver61 and driver trainer for enough people for fifteen years to realize that there are some fairly common trends when it comes to making mistakes. You can check them below:

We will quickly summarize your points for you, but if you want to know more about the reasons for annoying and how to solve your mistakes, you should verify what Mansell has to say:

Drivers do not feel in control of their car Drivers are not even close to the limit The drivers are not pushing in the corners. Drivers lose tens of seconds of turns making silly mistakes Drivers are not setting up their car to optimize performance Drivers are not using track time to their advantage Drivers are making mediocre overtaking attempts

They seem like some pretty hard mistakes to overcome, but there is still hope. With practice comes perfection (or, at least, improvement), and you can get it in many places today. Racing simulators such as iRacing are excellent for learning the basics of car driving and the label of the day on the track, which gives you at least some practice before getting behind the wheel.

But nothing compares to the practice in your own car. Your car is like your partner in crime: you must know everything to function as an entity. At some point, you just have to overcome your fears and drive.

