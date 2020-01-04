How the U.S. prepares its embassies for potential attacks

Loading...

Meanwhile, embassy security officers from other high-risk countries will be watching closely and are likely to implement their own changes to tighten security following this week's events. Given that the Embassy in Baghdad is among the largest and most expensive in the world, using advanced protection technologies, the success of Tuesday's attack is worrying. The State Department has not reported whether any of its security protocols have failed, although it appears that Iraqi security forces tasked with protecting the complex have been ineffective against the Shia forces who were trying to storm it. Embassy images show extensive structural and fire damage to the main entrance to the facility.

That said, the damage was contained in the front-line reception area, which is across the street from a remote complex from the embassy building itself. This building was not broken through and the demonstrators were finally dispersed with tear gas. Diplomats inside the embassy remained in safe rooms, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a later interview with CBS that the embassy was not never considered evacuating personnel.

Security presences vary from one embassy to another. They are guarded by contingents of maritime security guards; the size of the force varies by country and is not made public. Global security is overseen by regional security officers, who advise ambassadors and senior officials and help execute training exercises, like the one I observed in Dakar.

There, actors playing the role of demonstrators set fire to tires – simulated with colored smoke grenades – in front of the main guard post while chanting anti-American slogans and waving banners. Others climbed over the high fence and made their way to the compound. Security personnel followed, chased, and captured the infiltrators before they could enter the embassy building itself. Inside this structure, Navy guards alerted embassy personnel to head to predetermined safe rooms, while armed Marines took up positions on the roof for additional support.

During such events, security teams decide to call for a backup. This could take the form of DSS special operations units called mobile security deployments, maritime security augmentation units of similar capacity, or so-called SPEAR teams, to the special embassy response program. These are local law enforcement teams that receive additional training to respond to emergencies at U.S. diplomatic facilities, said the State Department. On Friday, the department was unable to confirm which additional forces, if any, were called to respond to Tuesday's attack, or indicate whether augmentation forces were deployed in d & # 39; Other embassies following the events of the week.

After the training simulation that I observed in Dakar in 2018, the team leaders met to analyze the results and consider improvements. The results of the analysis have not been published. After events like the assault on Baghdad, the examination is stepped up and the State Department begins the cycle of tactical improvement and training, which now takes place in the center of Virginia.

There, DSS officials educate officers and other personnel on how to handle everything from convoys to terrorist attacks, particularly in a simulated city. The large-scale city, with its own embassy complex, represents urban centers of all kinds around the world. This week looks a lot like Baghdad.

