How the scourge of cheating is changing speedrunning

When an Australian player called "Anti" completed a complete game of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas In just four hours, the feat seemed almost impossible. However, any fan of the speed race, an activity in which diehard players compete to complete the game as quickly as possible, with different sets of rules that form discrete "categories" of competition, could see this incredible "race" by themselves in the leaderboards of the game. Anti had posted everything online.

An old saying may come to my mind, and yes: it was too good to be true. A fellow competitor began analyzing Anti videos to optimize their own routes in the game, but noted that several vehicles in these races left a slight trail of smoke when they accelerated. Since there are no other races in the GTA San Andreas The speedrun leaderboard demonstrated this revealing escape, this competitor began to wonder: Was Anti somehow playing with the game to achieve this record time?

In the PC versions of the GTA Games, after all, the files that control the performance of cars are easily accessible through a plain text editor such as Windows Notepad. Game fans know that. And by slightly increasing certain variables to make cars accelerate faster and faster, this speedrunner companion was able to recreate the smoke effect in Anti racing. Soon, several brokers began complaining to the community in general; someone even created a slippery mount full of evidence that Anti had modified the game to remove vital seconds from their records.

In August 2018, the moderators of the leaderboard finally felt compelled to act, announcing a one-year ban on "Anti" due to suspicion of cheating. The decision sent shock waves reverberating through this small clique of GTA Speed ​​runners, especially because Anti was an accomplished runner on the scene. At that time, Anti had several world records in every game in the series.

I have to go fast

Since the first two desperate MIT geeks fought in primitive parents like Space war!, video game players have launched their hobby as a form of heated competition. But while giants like Valve are the ones who finance the brilliant million-dollar tournaments for electronic sports like DotaOn the base side of the spectrum, there is a vibrant scene of players who dedicate their hours to a completely different competition: that of "speedrunning".

Since the mid-2010s, speedrunning has grown in popularity as a pseudo-spectator sport, thanks in large part to the annual charity event Awesome Games Done Quick (which celebrates its tenth anniversary this January), where runners are invited to Show your transmission skills. to raise funds for organizations like Doctors Without Borders. However, outside the focus of this biannual show, the competition takes place on platforms such as Twitch, where certain brokers transmit their attempts to enter the most important leaderboards hosted on Speedrun.com. However, in certain walled corners of this small world, community members have begun to publicly question the legitimacy of certain competitors and records, opening a Pandora controversy box that some runners feel threatening the full base of the hobby, since I know.

In many ways, Anti forged GTA the runs could be a microcosm of the ever-present spectrum of deception that has been lurking beneath the surface of the hobby for years. Speedrunning fans know the script: first the announcement came, then a half-hearted apology, where Anti admitted that at least Some of the races were deceived. Then came the violent reaction against the moderators of fans of Anti broadcasts, who declared that the apology was a sign of growing maturity. That was, of course, followed by the violent reaction to the violent reaction, when the moderators decided to make the permanent ban after the analysis of Anti's oldest executions concluded that the race runner's confession was far from complete and that the trap was much more widespread than initially claimed. Finally, after the initial explosion of the drama, Anti executions were eliminated from the GTA graphics, and the controversy vanished.

According to YouTuber Ben "Apollo Legend" Smith, he himself is a divisive figure in the world of speedrunning, largely due to his fiery shots against some of the most important players in space like GDQ, incidents like these are part of a trend growing confidence, even prominent brokers exposed as scammers in sub-communities that they themselves helped build. But while the level of scrutiny that Smith and other content creators exert on these alleged cheats is certainly a new development, the concept of cheating is not. In fact, it is almost as old as the hobby itself; one GoldenEye 007 The runner was faking his careers already in the late 90s. Then, as the world of speed racing continues to grow more and more, Smith worries that the methods that cheats employ only become more sophisticated and, with long enough, they may become completely undetectable.

"I think people have probably been cheating while speed has existed," says Smith. "I think it's natural. But as more people enter the hobby, that number only grows. It's a pretty big problem, in my opinion."