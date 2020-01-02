How the extreme art of dropping stuff could upset physics

Loading...

Babies love it, and Galileo would have tried it: drop things from above and see how fast they fall. According to Einstein's theory of general relativity, all objects of Earth's gravity, regardless of their mass, should descend at the same rate in the absence of resistance to air. But there are many reasons to believe that this might not be true. Some physicists believe that in certain circumstances objects can fall a little faster or slower – and they go to extreme lengths to try to spot such defects.

In a recent article in Physical Review Letters, physicists in France tell perhaps the most ambitious gravity test to date: knocking down objects from space. "Once in space, you can launch your object, and it will be in free fall for a long time," said physicist Aurélien Hees of the Paris Observatory, a member of the team. The more you watch two objects fall, the more obvious their deviations become.

In the experiment, the researchers attached two metal cylinders to the interior of a satellite called Microscope, launched them into low Earth orbit and measured how the cylinders fell around the Earth for two years. Inside the satellite, they used glorified seat belts to secure the cylinders, each made of a different metal alloy. As the satellite spun 440 miles above you, the smart seat belts measured the force required to hold each cylinder in place. If a cylinder required more force to remain stationary, it would indicate that its acceleration in free fall was faster than that of its neighbor. If there was a difference in severity, this decline of several years would surely reveal it.

But no. Physicists discovered that the two cylinders fell at identical rates, less than two trillion percent of each other, confirming once again Einstein's theory of gravity with almost 100 times more accurate than any previous experience. "There have been no deviations from general relativity," says Hees.

It was a kind of disappointment. In particular, physicists had hoped that the experiment would refute a fundamental assumption of general relativity: that the laws of gravity are the same for all objects, regardless of their location, speed and orientation. Whether it is the moon orbiting the Earth, the Earth orbiting the Sun or two cylinders falling towards the planet, general relativity says that they all obey identical equations. Physicists call this supposed coherence of gravity across the universe Lorentz symmetry, and it reflects the "deepest symmetry in the nature of space-time," says physicist Alan Kostelecky of University of Indiana, which was not involved in the work.

As beautiful as this symmetry may be, physicists like Kostelecky suspect that it does not really exist. Physicists have known for a long time that general relativity is incomplete, because it contradicts the reigning description of the very small: quantum mechanics. You can think of quantum mechanics and general relativity as two pieces of a larger puzzle whose shapes don't fit together, says Kostelecky. Many theories attempt to reshape the pieces of the puzzle by allowing gravity to behave slightly differently under certain conditions.

With the microscope test down, researchers are placing their hopes in other methods. Cern physicists are developing multiple experiments in which they deposit antimatter atoms and compare them to regular atoms. No one has ever measured the fall of an antimatter particle, so the hope is that its behavior may reveal something new about gravity. In an experiment called Aegis, for example, the plan is to launch atoms of antimatter like cannonballs and measure to where they fall, says physicist Michael Doser, spokesperson for the. ;team. So far, the team has successfully produced antihydrogen, the antimatter version of a hydrogen atom, and they are now building and testing parts of it. device to launch antimatter in a few years.

.