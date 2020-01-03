How the Chinese government censors my Oscar-winning film on China's brutal child policy

Loading...

I recently thought a lot about an experience I had as a 13-year-old student in China. Every evening, every class in the school should watch Xinwen Lianbo, a daily news program produced by the public television station China Central Television. The same program was broadcast in all the cities of China, and in schools like mine, you had to watch it for everyone.

To make sure that every student really paid attention to the broadcast, we had to write 20 of the stories mentioned during the program – 10 national and 10 international. At the end of the week, each student's news book would be carefully inspected, and anyone who did not correctly record the reports would be publicly ashamed of the “Critical Notice” notice boards positioned around the main routes of the school. campus. I remember being very scared to see my name on these billboards.

My news notebook became a fixture for me; it has become a point of pride. I was proud of my meticulous reports, the clarity of my writing and the speed at which I could copy every detail. I memorized the program format – first 10 minutes: national leaders have important meetings. Second 10 minutes: everyone in China leads a happy and prosperous life. Last 10 minutes: outside of China, there are gunshots, misery, natural disasters and western anti-China forces are tirelessly trying to destabilize China and cause chaos in Chinese society. I carefully wrote all of this.

The shows became the lens through which I saw my country. It was my responsibility to internalize them, and I did. My friends too, my family too. Years later, I left China and started a calculation with the image of China that had been presented to me. After studying abroad for a few years, I returned to China to make my first documentary Hooligan Sparrow and, in doing so, I was personally subjected to interrogation, police harassment and threats physical. Over the next few years, my family in China resisted repeated requests from national security officers about me and my work.

Naturally, my perception of China has changed since the days when I copied these nocturnal news broadcasts. The memory of those days has surfaced recently, I guess, because of my experience with Chinese media coverage of my latest film, One Child Nation, a documentary on the politics of the only child in China.

Most of China's major entertainment publications cover the Oscars annually, so when the Academy announced its 15 shortlisted films for the award for Best Documentary Feature 2020, many Chinese publications have it covered. But each article had a specific feature in common: they each listed only 14 films.

One Child Nation, the documentary on China's only child policy that I co-edited with my friend Jialing Zhang, is included in this year's shortlist, but no Chinese publication has made it mention. Anyone living in China who could follow the Oscars would have no way of knowing that a Chinese film is a candidate in this year's documentary category. Even for people who have heard of the film, searching for the Chinese translation of the film title (独生子女 国度 or 独 生 之 国) in China produces no results, except for this message: "the result of this search cannot be displayed as it violates related laws and regulations. "

It is not new. A few weeks ago, when the Producers Guild announced its seven nominees for the best documentary feature, the Chinese media announced that six films had been nominated. And in early 2019, Chinese entertainment media coverage of the Sundance Film Festival awards excluded the detail that One Child Nation had won the Grand Jury for Best American Documentary.

In my work as a filmmaker, I have become familiar with the surprising and confusing reality of how the flow of information is carefully shaped and managed in China, so the censorship of my film did not particularly concern me. surprised. The real surprise came when I posted about it on Chinese social media.

I took a screenshot of the 14 preselected films reported in Chinese publications. I posted the screenshot to my WeChat account (WeChat is a Chinese messaging app with over a billion active users per month) and wrote a caption: "15 films were on the shortlist, but one does not exist in China." a few minutes after posting the screenshot, a good friend commented on the post: "Chinese documentaries on our fight against Uighur terrorists don't exist on YouTube."

It took me a minute to figure out what he said. Then I realized that he was referring to two documentaries, Fighting Terrorism and Black Hand, produced by China Global Television Network. I was surprised that my friend mentioned these films, so I looked into them further.

The documentaries were released in late 2019 and show graphic images of terrorists in Xinjiang to justify China's crackdown on the Uighurs. The films were widely distributed online and the Chinese media denounced the way in which the Western media had "censored" them.

On the Global Times, an English-language Chinese newspaper controlled by the People's Daily, an article appeared under the title: Xinjiang Documentary was published, the Western media collectively chose to remain silent. He said: "The Western media did not refute our facts, but downplayed and marginalized the film, preventing the mainstream Western audience from hearing the Chinese voice. We now need to break this Western media strategy and have our own independent channels to report these facts … ”

In a video on Global Times, the spokesperson for the Minister of Foreign Affairs addressed the Western media: "What I want to emphasize is whether you report it or not, you report it or not, the facts and truths about Xinjiang are there, and the evidence is solid. Lies cannot cover the truth, just like dark clouds cannot cover the sun after all. I think that as a media you have such a social responsibility to present the most basic facts and truths to readers objectively and fairly, rather than preconceived and selective deafness and blindness, deceiving the public. "

After reading about these two documentaries justifying China's treatment of Uighurs, my friend's point of view became obvious to me: of course, the Chinese media were complicit in the censorship of One Child Nation, but the Western media are guilty of the same type of censorship.

I then imagined how my argument would unfold with him: I would point out the many reports on the treatment of Uighurs by China, he would maintain that the reports came from biased Western publications anxious to embarrass China and advancing Western agendas. I would say that the truth was hidden from him by censorship. He looks like I'm brainwashed.

There was even no point in committing. So no.

It was not the first time that I had such an exchange with a Chinese friend. Earlier in 2019, a TED talk I gave on the one-child policy was captioned in Chinese and was not censored in China. A good friend I had known for 18 years wrote me a long message after watching the video. He pointed out how untrue my story seemed to him. "How could I not have known about these events if they really happened?" You and I come from the same province! He listed all the reasons he thought I had lied, and in the end he asked me, "Why couldn't you make films that positively reflect China?" Not spoken since.

Beyond the exchanges on social networks with friends about my work, I see the same nationalist feeling expressed differently. When it comes to Hong Kong, Taiwan, Xinjiang or the issues of "territorial integrity", even some of the most educated and knowledgeable people I know speak the same language as the Chinese government. I watched friend after friend republish the viral hashtag "Protect Hong Kong" when Chinese media described the protesters as infiltrators supported by the West.

Another popular hashtag was, “The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.” He was referring to a speech by Xi Jinping at the 19th CPC National Congress: “As long as all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation, including our compatriots of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, follow the course of history, work together for the greatest national interests and firmly hold the destiny of our nation in our hands, we will, without a doubt, be able to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. "

Many Chinese seem to have taken on the mandate to "keep the fate of our nation firmly in our hands." The common interpretation has become: to reject Western representations of Chinese society. Do not publicly criticize the government. Even my own mother told me: don't portray China negatively in your work. There is a popular expression in China: you do not complain about your mother, no matter how poor or ugly she is, because she is the only mother you have, and China is your homeland. I have personally been accused of being a traitor because of my work as a filmmaker, and it has been suggested online that I criticized China abroad in exchange for citizenship US.

I did not expect that I would lose friends because of my work. I never expected lifelong friends to accuse me of lying and trying to damage China's reputation. But when I come back to my teenage memories – every day, copying state news programs, accepting them as fact, being proud of my ability to digest and regurgitate them – the reactions of my friends become less surprising. If I had never left China, chances are I will post the same hashtags as them. I would be just as skeptical of reports that China is committing human rights abuses, and I would probably see no motivation beyond the embarrassment of the China as part of an imperialist regime.

I have no illusions about the imperviousness of Western countries to propaganda. Every human spirit is vulnerable to it. The Chinese have the particular misfortune of facing punishment for telling the truth, if they can find it in the first place. On the other hand, I believe that people in societies that claim to be free have a special responsibility to tell the truth when they find it, to fight against each other on what is the truth, to wonder what powerful people tell them to believe is true. The Chinese foreign minister was right (if not the way he was right) when he said, "Lies cannot cover the truth, just as dark clouds cannot cover the sun after all."

