How the 49ers of the general selection No. 2 passed to seed No. 1 – The Reporter

SEATTLE: It's emotional enough to win the NFC West and claim first place in the conference playoffs.

But doing it against your arch-rivals, the team that has created so much pain in this decade, in its stadium, your horror house, well, that's something completely different.

A victory like that can bring the 49ers general manager, John Lynch, running to the field with enthusiasm, before the game officially ends, it should be noted, celebrating the culmination of a two-year reconstruction and a search for the entire season and All trials and tribulations. That was with both.

A win as left tackle left Joe Staley, the oldest veteran Niner, admitting to reporters after the game he cried after Dre Greenlaw stopped Jacob Hollister in the line of one foot (an inch?). Staley's tears came from a deeply sown place, but easy to understand: his team, the only NFL team he has played for, after eight annual attempts, had finally defeated Russell Wilson and the Seahawks in Seattle.

A victory like that can, and did, cause catharsis, even for a group of players who, unlike Staley, don't have the scars of years to lose. Most likely, the current 49ers were not close to the NFL during the height of the Seattle-San Francisco rivalry (or, in the case of Richard Sherman, they were on the other side).

"It's always good not to have luggage, scars," Staley said. "Because sometimes they are painful … sure."

And a victory like that gives the 49ers an incredible opportunity, one that goes beyond the obvious.

San Francisco's 26-21 victory over Seattle was anything but perfect, that was a theme for these Niners at the end of this season, but the way the NFC playoffs have prepared them is quite close.

The Niners will have a goodbye during the first weekend of the postseason. Then they will organize both their division round and the NFC championship game (if they advance). This truth was established long before the game: the Niners knew what was at stake, but it is worth noting again, because it highlights how Sunday's victory was as good as a victory in the playoffs.

But what we learned after the chaos died down and the glow of victory began to fade away is that the Niners will also receive a team (be it Seattle, Philadelphia or Minnesota) that will come out of a short week, playing on Saturday 11 January after a Sunday game, in that first playoff game at the Levi & # 39; s stadium.

Oh, and the main San Francisco competition at the conference, the New Orleans Saints? They will have to play two games before they can face the Niners in Santa Clara, and a team that played in the Wild Card round has not participated in the Super Bowl since the last time the 49ers were in the big game – 2013.

Yes, the Niners have a pretty sweet situation for the month of January.

And although the details of that optimal road to Miami could have escaped the team, consciously or not, in the visiting locker room after Sunday's victory, it was impossible not to realize that the approach needed to capitalize on such an opportunity remained present.

Shanahan noticed the message on the commemorative t-shirts of the division champion after the game: The West is Not Enough. There is Nike, which makes the coach's job easier.

Richard Sherman, who was once the best player in a Super Bowl champion team, told his teammates to celebrate Sunday's victory for 24 hours, that their bodies were fine and that they are ready to play again with these same Seahawks in Less than two weeks.

In the midst of all catharsis and joy and validation of Sunday, there was no surprise. All teams dream of the Super Bowl in the preseason, but the 49ers really hoped to be in that locker room in Seattle, celebrating a division title. They took the whole season as such.

Do not forget, this is a team that had won nothing before this season, five long and painful years have passed in Santa Clara, but there they were, after the biggest victory in more than half a decade, after a game that won & # 39; Do not forget in the short term, minimizing the importance of the moment.

"We have a great wardrobe with a great mentality," Garoppolo said. "The boys are ready for this."

Being these the playoffs. Garoppolo was already thinking of an indiscriminate opponent within two Saturdays from now.

And thanks to their wild second half, the 49ers are also tested in battle for "this." The three defeats of San Francisco this year occurred in the final play of the game, and although some victories, such as those of Sunday, were reduced to a cable, Shanahan cannot be questioned, who lamented the lack of "closers" of his team at the end of the 2018 season – I found a group of players who have the mental composition necessary to be up to par in January.

Players like Garoppolo, who seemed so calm and serene (though not according to him) during the critical moments of the game, both in response to Seattle scores and at the final moments, on the bench, that some of his teammates could not avoid but joking that something might be wrong with the quarterback.

Players like rookies Nick Bosa (the No. 2 overall pick in last year's NFL Draft) and Deebo Samuel, who were possibly the best defensive and offensive players on the field for the 49ers on Sunday. It takes a special breed of uncles not to be dragged by that moment, that stage, that game.

Players like Jimmie Ward, who would have been cut or completely abandoned after countless injuries, just to stay with him and prove that not only his followers are correct, but that the detractors are wrong to have an outstanding season as a key player in the defense.

I could go on.

But it is enough to say that there were dozens of stress points with this team, places where this season could have been broken. The injuries alone would have weakened a smaller squad.

However, in all areas, and this is critical, the 49ers were a team that lacked excuses.

"The people who make excuses in this league are the people who don't last long," said Mike McGlinchey. "It's about when you lose and when you have the bad times. How to improve from there? And how do you learn from it? I think that is one of the things that this team does best and has done throughout the year: take responsibility mutually, take responsibility and then make sure it doesn't happen again. "

Hardness, concentration and an attitude without excuses? That is the composition of a championship team. That, and a great deal of talent that materializes both in banking and in the field, is how it goes from worse to first in the division.

And armed with health, at least the amount of health you can have after a week of rest at the juncture of the season, advantage in the local field, a pretty sweet support configuration, adequate tests and the right attitude, it is clear that The 49ers have separated from the group in the NFC.

Now they are, without a doubt, the favorites.

Fortunately, that is the standard they have maintained throughout the season.