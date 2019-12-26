How the 2010s changed our habits of listening to music, and music itself

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – A person who listens to music looks the same as always. But appearances are deceiving.

In reality, almost nothing of the current experience of listening to music is the same as a decade ago. The 2010s changed many things, including music. How we listen has changed. What we hear has changed. And who is watching us when we hear has changed. These are exciting (and sometimes frightening) times.

Something in the air

When wireless radio began to become the norm 100 years ago, it marked the beginning of a major change in our conception of sound itself.

"People had to recalibrate themselves to a new understanding of what it meant to hear voices," Suzannah Showler recently wrote in Real Life magazine. “And although the listening device could be turned off and on, the transmission itself never disappeared, every silent and silent moment now trembled with currents and vibrations. "Wireless is a permanent guest," media theorist Rudolph Arnheim wrote in 1934. There was something in the air. "

Such embodiments may now seem outdated. However, in reality, we are experiencing a similar mental recalibration at this time, although with our personal music libraries. Music streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music have moved our personal hard drive libraries, iPods and CDs, to the cloud. Our music is increasingly autonomous and private. Instead, it exists in the ether. There is something in the air once again.

As the format of music changes, so does our conception of music itself, and how we perceive our relationship with it. Listening to music is still a personal experience, but it has become more openly collective.

"The recorded music simply materializes around us when we need it," Jayson Greene wrote for Pitchfork in October. "At least as a consumer experience, it is now the closest thing to the feeling of telepathy: think of the song, any song, make it appear in the air around you, as it always has been."

The transmission is also altering what we hear. A 2017 study, "Changing its tone: how the adoption of online transmission by consumers affects consumption and the discovery of music," showed that the transmission dramatically increases the eclecticism of the listener. The increase in diversity was not a surprise: given the greater number of options and the removal of the barrier to entry costs, of course, people took more risks. The real revelation was the speed at which habits changed in the short term and then persisted in the long term.

In the first week of transmission of the participants, their number of songs played increased by 132%, and the number of unique artists who listened increased by 62%. Six months after their broadcast experience, the participants' consumption was still 49% higher than on other platforms, and the only artists who consumed were 32% higher than before.

"Once you buy a subscription, the incremental variety for you is free," Bart J. Bronnenberg, one of the professors who led the study, told Fast Company.

"All these effects are very important, and in reality they seem to represent a long-term change in behavior," he continued. "You end up listening to more music and, in general, the expansion of the variety is quite large: you tend to hear the same thing less frequently."

The huge compensation of the transmission

Our greater dependence on transmission has a cost, a cost that is only now beginning to be realized. In a June piece entitled "Big Mood Machine," writer Liz Pelly detailed how Spotify sells data from its more than 200 million users to numerous multinational corporations. It is not only people's musical preferences, but also the emotional tendencies and moods that music encourages and indicates, that are so valuable to advertisers. Spotify has this data, and increasingly points users to listening based on mood, as opposed to gender-based listening, through the countless humor playlists of Spotify.

"They have a lot of data related to our emotional states, moods and feelings," writes Pelly. "It is a matter of unprecedented access to our inner life, which is cushioned by the weak illusion of privacy."

This is only quite alarming. But Spotify, and, it is safe to assume, other streaming services that follow the example of Spotify, also use this data to recommend music that will please advertisers.

Pelly writes: “What is in question here is not just how Spotify monitors and extracts data from our listening to use its & # 39; audience segments & # 39; as a form of currency, but also how it creates more suitable environments for advertisers through what it does. recommends, manipulating the future listening on the platform. In fact, Spotify seeks not only to monitor and undermine our mood, but also to manipulate future behavior. ”

The music is different

As listeners have increasingly relied on streaming services, so have record labels and music creators. And this has changed the very structure of popular music.

Increasingly, musicians rely on curated streaming playlists to expose themselves: getting a popular Spotify playlist can catapult an anonymity artist to a certain level of notoriety. Studies show that song introductions are shortening, supposedly to prevent listeners from skipping to the next song, and tempos have become faster. Sam Wolfson of The Guardian also pointed out how, perhaps paradoxically, the broadcast has made the albums longer, "simply because listening to a 20-track album generates twice as much revenue as listening to a 10-track one."

Hubert Léveillé Gauvin, a doctoral student in music theory at Ohio State University, studied how song structures have changed in the era of music streaming. In a 2017 interview about his findings, he said: “Artists and producers are moving from having their songs as cultural products to having their songs as advertisements for themselves. Your product is not necessarily your song, it is your personal brand. "

Of course, not all musicians are excited about this. In an article for NPR, Paula Mejía examined the dark "contractual idiosyncrasies" of royalty payments on transmission services. The two most popular steam music services, Spotify and Apple Music, use a "prorated" royalty model, which pays rights holders according to market share (how many transmissions they get in relation to the most popular songs) instead of a game model

The pro-rat model potentially stacks the deck for artists who are already more popular. Pelly, author of the aforementioned "Big Mood Machine", said in the NPR article that "we are at this moment where artists of all levels are expected to think in this way that, in the past, would have been a way of thinking artists that will be on the Top 40 radio. And now all artists are expected to be indebted to the mechanisms of pop music in a certain sense. "

This pop music mentality extends to YouTube and Instagram, which have become the main meeting places for music creators and listeners. These platforms, and the way users interact with them, are suitable for simple, digestible and worthy music.

In a piece for Pitchfork entitled "The strange evolution of viral music stardom," music Catherine Slater, who is known by the stage name of Slayyyter, recalled her almost friction with virality, and noted: "There are no Lady artists Gaga. Everything is just a meme, something fun and fun. "

The wonders of a single blow are nothing new. But, the piece argues, Instagram / YouTube / etc. They have exponentially increased the frequency with which they enter our lives. The modern "culture of cancellation" also means that these wonders of a single success leave our lives even faster now, since old social media posts are very easy to access.

"This kind of thing has always happened," Insanul Ahmed, executive editor of the Genius letter annotation service, said in the article. "It just happens faster and on a larger scale now, because everything in our lives seems to be happening faster and on a larger scale."

Not everything is bad

Yes, social networks and streaming services can sometimes make the current musical environment seem like an increasingly turbocharged Machiavellian hell. But it has also removed long-standing collaborative barriers between major pop stars and smaller artists.

Indie became pop in the 2010s, and pop also became indie. Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend co-wrote the success of Beyonce 2016 "Hold Up". Justin Vernon of Bon Iver collaborated with Kanye West in much of the West 2010 album "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy". Ryan Adams released a full Taylor Swift album "1989". "Miley Cyrus joined Flaming Lips for the 2015" Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz "album. Father John Misty has a credit written in Post Malone's" Myself. "The list goes on and on.

This type of cross pollination would have seemed impossible in previous decades. But, like all other surprising changes in the 2010s, musical, social, political and other, it is simply our new normal. Again, these are exciting (and sometimes frightening) times.