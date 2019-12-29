How much of a genius-level move was using binary space partitioning in Doom?

Loading...

Expand / vanguard at the moment, we swear.

In 1993, id Software launched the Doom first-person shooter, which quickly became a phenomenon. The game is now considered one of the most influential games of all time.

A decade after the launch of Doom, in 2003, journalist David Kushner published a book on id Software called Masters of Doom, which has since become the canonical account of the creation of Doom. I read Masters of Doom a few years ago and I don't remember much about it now, but there was a story in the book about lead programmer John Carmack that has been recorded on me. This is a loose glow of the story (see full details below), but essentially, at the beginning of Doom's development, Carmack realized that the 3D renderer he had written for the game slowed down while trying to represent certain levels. This was unacceptable, because Doom was supposed to be full of action and frantic. Then Carmack, realizing the problem with his renderer, was fundamental enough to need a better rendering algorithm, beginning to read research papers. He finally implemented a technique called "binary space partition", never before used in a video game, which dramatically accelerated the Doom engine.

That story about Carmack applying cutting-edge academic research to video games has always impressed me. It is my explanation of why Carmack has become such a legendary figure. He deserves to be known as the archetypal genius video game programmer for all kinds of reasons, but this episode with academic documents and binary space partition is the justification I think first.

Obviously, the story is impressive because "partitioning the binary space" seems like it would be difficult to read and implement. For a long time I assumed that what Carmack did was an intelligent intellectual leap, but since I have never understood what the binary space partition is or how novel the technique is when Carmack decided to use it, I never knew for sure. In a spectrum from Homer Simpson to Albert Einstein, how much of a genius movement was it really for Carmack to add binary space partitions to Doom?

I've also wondered where the binary space partition came from and how the idea came to Carmack. So, this post is about John Carmack and Doom, but it's also about the history of a data structure: the binary space partition tree (or BSP tree). It turns out that the BSP tree, quite interesting, and like so many things in computer science, has its origin in the research carried out for the military.

That's right: E1M1, the first level of Doom, was presented by the US Air Force. UU.

VSD problem

The BSP tree is a solution to one of the most thorny problems in computer graphics. To represent a three-dimensional scene, a renderer has to discover, given a particular point of view, what can be seen and what cannot be seen. This is not especially challenging if you have a lot of time, but a respectable real-time game engine needs to discover what can be seen and what cannot be seen at least 30 times per second.

This problem is sometimes called the problem of determining the visible surface. Michael Abrash, a programmer who worked with Carmack on Quake (tracking id Software to Doom), wrote about the VSD problem in his famous Black Book of graphics programming:

I want to talk about what is, in my opinion, the most difficult three-dimensional problem of all: the determination of the visible surface (draw the appropriate surface on each pixel) and its close relative, the discard (discard the non-visible polygons as quickly as possible) ), a way to accelerate the determination of the visible surface). For the sake of brevity, I will use the abbreviation VSD to refer to both the determination of the visible surface and the sacrifice from now on.

Why do I think VSD is the most difficult 3-D challenge? Although rasterization problems, such as texture mapping, are fascinating and important, they are relatively finite in scope and are moving to hardware as 3-D accelerators appear; In addition, they only scale with increases in screen resolution, which are relatively modest.

In contrast, VSD is an open problem, and there are currently dozens of approaches in use. Even more significant, the VSD performance, done in an unsophisticated way, is directly scaled with the complexity of the scene, which tends to increase as a square or cube function, so this quickly becomes the limiting factor for Create realistic worlds.

Abrash was writing about the difficulty of the VSD problem in the late 1990s, years after Doom showed that normal people wanted to be able to play graphically intensive games on their home computers. In the early 1990s, when id Software started publishing games, the games had to be programmed to run efficiently on computers not designed to run them, computers for word processing, spreadsheet applications and little else. For this to work, especially for the few 3D games that id Software published before Doom, id Software had to be creative. In these games, the design of all levels was limited in such a way that the VSD problem was easier to solve.

For example, in Wolfenstein 3D, the game identification software released just before Doom, each level is made of walls that are aligned with the axes. In other words, in the Wolfenstein universe, you can have north-south walls or west-east walls, but nothing more. Walls can also be placed at fixed intervals on a grid: all aisles have a grid width or two squares wide, etc., but never 2.5 squares wide. Although this meant that the id Software team could only design levels that all looked the same, it made Carmack's job of writing a processor for Wolfenstein much simpler.

Wolfenstein's processor solved the VSD problem by "marching" the rays in the virtual world from the screen. Usually, a renderer that uses lightning is a "lightning emission" renderer; These renderers are often slow, because solving the problem of VSD in a lightning emitter involves finding the first intersection between lightning and something in your world, which in the general case requires many crunchy numbers. But in Wolfenstein, because all the walls are aligned with the grid, the only location where lightning can cross a wall is in the grid lines. Then, all the renderer must do is verify each of those intersection points. If the renderer begins by verifying the intersection point closest to the player's point of view, then verifies the next closest one, and so on, and stops when he finds the first wall, the VSD problem has been solved in an almost trivial way. A beam is simply advanced from each pixel until it hits something, which works because the gear is very cheap in terms of CPU cycles. And really, since all the walls have the same height, it is only necessary to mark a single ray for each column of pixels.

This rendering shortcut made Wolfenstein fast enough to run on low-power home PCs before dedicated graphics cards. But this approach would not work for Doom, since the identification team had decided that their new game would present new things like diagonal walls, stairs and ceilings of different heights. The lightning march was no longer viable, so Carmack wrote a different type of renderer. While the Wolfenstein renderer, with its ray for each column of pixels, is a "first image" renderer, the Doom renderer is a "first object" renderer. This means that, instead of iterating through the pixels on the screen and finding out what color they should be, the Doom renderer iterates through the objects in a scene and projects each on the screen in turn.

In an object renderer first, an easy way to solve the VSD problem is to use a z-buffer. Each time you project an object on the screen, for each pixel you want to draw, it performs a check. If the part of the object you want to draw is closer to the player than what was already drawn on the pixel, you can overwrite what is there. Otherwise, you must leave the pixel as it is. This approach is simple, but a z-buffer requires a lot of memory, and the processor can still spend many CPU cycles projecting a level geometry that the player will never see.

In the early 1990s, there was an additional drawback to the z-buffer approach: on IBM-compatible PCs, which used a video adapter system called VGA, writing to the output frame buffer was an expensive operation. Therefore, the time spent drawing pixels that would only be overwritten later reduced the performance of its renderer.

As writing in the frame buffer was very expensive, the ideal renderer was one that began by drawing the objects closest to the player, then the objects just beyond those objects, and so on, until each pixel had been written on the screen . At that point, the renderer would know how to stop, saving all the time he could have spent considering distant objects that the player cannot see. But ordering objects in a scene in this way, from closer to farther, is equivalent to solving the VSD problem. Again, the question is: What can the player see?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQYsFshbkYw (/ embed)

Initially, Carmack tried to solve this problem by relying on the design of Doom levels. Its renderer began by drawing the walls of the room currently occupied by the player, then it was flooded in the neighboring rooms to draw the walls in the rooms that could be seen from the current room. Whenever all the rooms were convex, this solved the VSD problem. Rooms that were not convex could be divided into convex "sectors." You can see how this rendering technique could have looked if it were executed at an extra slow speed in the video above, where YouTuber Bisqwit demonstrates its own renderer that works according to the same general algorithm. This algorithm was successfully used in Duke Nukem 3D , released three years after Doom, when the CPUs were more powerful. But, in 1993, running on the available hardware, the Doom renderer who used this algorithm struggled with complicated levels, particularly when the sectors were nested inside each other, which was the only way to create something like a circular stairwell . A circular stairwell led to many repeated recursive descents in a sector that had already been drawn, strangling the speed of the game engine.

By the time the identification team realized that the Doom game engine could be too slow, id Software was asked to transfer Wolfenstein 3D to the Super Nintendo. The Super Nintendo was even less powerful than the IBM-compatible PCs of the time, and it turned out that the Wolfenstein renderer, which was very simple, didn't work fast enough on Super Nintendo's hardware. Then Carmack began to look for a better algorithm. Actually, it was for Wolfenstein's Super Nintendo port that Carmack first investigated and implemented the binary space partition. In Wolfenstein, this was relatively simple because all the walls were aligned on the axis; in Doom, it would be more complex. But Carmack realized that BSP trees would also solve Doom's speed problems.