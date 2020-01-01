How much can it get worse? – The reporter

Loading...

PITTSBURGH – Rarely Sharks have reached the middle of the season in the last 20 years, such a harmful state.

The Sharks are the last in the Western Conference, 27 in the goals scored per game of the NHL and 29 in the goals allowed per game. His power play, so often a source of organizational pride, is 2 by 49 in his last 20 games and he entered third place in the league in 2020 with 14.3 percent (his penalty is the best of the NHL with 87.9 percent).

The Sharks have two players in the NHL's first 75 points for points, with Logan Couture tied for 50th with 33 points and Tomas Hertl tied for 72nd with 30. The .888 team's saving percentage is third worst in the league.

A change of coach has done little to provide a spark, as the Sharks fell 2-5-1 under interim coach Bob Boughner with a 2-0 defeat on Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings, the worst team in the league in a record by a wide margin.

The Sharks have 37 points with a record of 17-21-3. The last time he was close to this was in 2002-03, when they had 38 points at the midpoint and the playoffs were lost. That season also included a change of coach, as the team went from Darryl Sutter to Ron Wilson.

How much worse can it be now?

Actually, probably for a good amount.

The Sharks continue their five-game trip on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins who have won eight of their last 10, followed by a game on Saturday with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

For full shark coverage, follow us on Flipboard.

They then play against the teams that have won the last two Stanley Cups: Washington Capitals on Sunday and St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

Of the next nine Sharks games, seven are against teams that currently have a playoff position. The only exceptions are the two games against the Blue Jackets, which were five points from a postseason position as of Wednesday morning.

That is what made Tuesday's loss so difficult to digest, as the Red Wings were the easiest opponent to beat that Sharks will have on this road trip.

The only problem with that is that the Wings were probably looking at Sharks in similar lines: that this was the most winnable game they had had in at least a couple of weeks.

Marking the first goal against a fragile Wings team, which had lost six straight games, would probably have come a long way on Tuesday. Instead, the Sharks stayed behind in the second period and were excluded for the first time this season since they were unable to resolve goalkeeper Jonathan Bernier despite 34 shots in the net.

Click Like on our Sharks Facebook page for more news, comments and conversations about San Jose Sharks.

However, the most disappointing part for Sharks was that they had established a plan of how they needed to play to succeed just three days before.

In their 6-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, the Sharks were the most physical team, played urgently and were direct in shooting the net.

It only happened in pieces against the Wings.

They did not have a good start, achieving only one shot in the net during the first seven minutes of the first period. When they played in the Wings area, there were a lot of recurring things, a recurring theme for a team that scored two goals or less in 10 of 13 games in December.

The Sharks are now 0-2-2 this season in the inaugural road trip game of at least three games.

Boughner modified his lines for the third period, moving Stefan Noesen to play with Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl, Kevin Labanc with Joe Thornton and Marcus Sorensen and Patrick Marleau to the fourth line with Antti Suomela and Joel Kellman.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 31: Adam Erne # 73 of the Detroit Red Wings tries to shoot between Martin Jones # 31 and Erik Karlsson # 65 of the San Jose Sharks during the second period at Little Caesars Arena on December 31, 2019 in Detroit , Michigan (Photo by Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)

The Sharks beat the Wings 14-3 in the third, not including the goal of Filip Hronek's empty net with 49 seconds left.

"You try not to get frustrated and you say the right thing at the bank," Boughner said. “Even when entering the third period, we felt quite good with what we were doing. We did not give up much and said "win a period, win a game".

Sharks have been receiving better goals in recent times. Since December 12, Boughner's first interim coach game, Jones, who stopped 21 of 22 shots, has a .904 save percentage in four games. Aaron Dell has a .915 savings percentage in four games.

However, that only goes very far, considering how difficult it has been to create an offensive throughout the season. As they stumbled with a 2-9-2 until December, the Sharks scored only 27 goals, tied for the least amount in the NHL with, they guessed it, Detroit.

"We had no traffic in front of the network and made things difficult for the goalkeeper," said Couture, who added that goalkeeper Martin Jones. "It was great and we did some good things in the penalty, but we have to be better offensively if we are going to win games."

The worst records of sharks halfway

2002-2003: 15-18-5-3, 38 points *

2019-2020: 17-21-3, 37 points

1998-1999: 13-18-10, 36 points

1997-1998: 15-21-5, 35 points

1996-1997: 14-22-5, 33 points *

1993-1994: 12-20-9, 33 points

1991-1992: 9-28-3, 21 points * (the season was 80 games)

1995-1996: 8-29-4, 20 points *

nineteen ninety five: 9-13-2, 20 points (the season was 48 games)

1992-1993: 6-34-2, 14 points * (the season was 84 games)

* Lost playoffs