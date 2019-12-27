How Missing Persons' Requests Affect West Yorkshire Police

Loading...

In the past month alone, West Yorkshire police have handled an average of 34 cases of missing persons each day. Lucy Leeson explains what it means

West Yorkshire police have recorded a total of 18,629 missing person reports between March 31, 2018 and April 1, 2019.

Of this number, 18,596 were found alive, 13 were found dead and 20 are yet to be discovered.

Deputy Police Chief Catherine Hankinson, who is also the leader of the National Council of Chiefs of Police for Missing Persons, said: "The missing and this broader vulnerability are in huge demand for all police services. from the country. There are a lot of things we can learn from each other and from partnerships and there is great work going on, but that creates [creates] a lot of demand. "

In the past month alone, West Yorkshire police have handled an average of 34 missing person cases per day – a reduction from the previous year when the figure was around 50 cases per day.

Each missing person call that enters the force control room is assessed using a system called THRIVE, which focuses on the threat, harm and risk to each individual.

"The definition of a missing person is actually quite broad and this is not a high criterion to pass, because quite simply, it is if you are not at home. ; where you're supposed to be, "said ACC Hankinson.

"The first port of call would be to look at the risk that a person poses for themselves and for others. We would look at the data we hold about that person and what our partners know about that person, which could help us get an idea of ​​the risk that person poses. "

Officers take into account the individual circumstances reported. A teenager who left school early and did not return on time but who pushed the boundaries and who is likely to be with friends will not be treated the same way that an adult who left a note to say that he is going to hurt himself and that he is experiencing some kind of emotional or financial trauma.

"We take into account a number of different factors – what is presented to us as the immediate picture, what is the bigger picture and what information we and our partners already know about," said ACC Hankinson.

"We are trying to collect this picture and decide if we attribute it as a high, medium or low risk."

There are many different reasons why a person may go missing, but the majority of cases involving the police are related in one way or another to mental health issues.

ACC Hankinson said, "Mental health is a big part of the daily demand for overall policing. We handle all kinds of incidents where mental health is an underlying factor.

"When call operators perform this initial assessment which will clearly play a role in someone's ability to make decisions for themselves or not, which could mean that the risk is increased if they ;is absent.

"If someone goes missing and they have mental health contact, our front-line workers have direct contact where they can ring and sort and jointly assess the risk that person poses."

Forces across the country are carrying out work around places of "strategic demand" such as hospitals, in collaboration with other organizations to reduce the risk of people going missing.

In the event that a person has been missing for years, they will remain on the missing persons register until they are found. These cases are often reviewed on an annual basis or when new evidence appears.

ACC Hankinson said, “There are charities like Missing People who advertise and work around anniversaries of disappearances, etc.

“Very often our opinions will be triggered by a change in circumstances. If something new happens in forensic science, we can look at our cold cases to see if new technological advances will allow us to go further in solving what happened. "