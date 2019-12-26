How Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and baby Archie spent Christmas in Canada

Loading...

Baby Archie celebrated his first Christmas in an exclusive corner of Vancouver Island, Canada, 5,000 miles from the rest of the royal family.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan flew to the luxurious Deep Cove with their son and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

They posted on Instagram: "I wish you all a very merry Christmas."

The couple missed the traditional Christmas in Sandringham, Norfolk, supposedly after a crack between Harry and Prince William.

Harry had said in a television interview in October that he and his brother were "on different paths."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent Christmas surrounded by stunning natural landscapes in the impressive Horth Hill Regional Park.

But little Archie, almost 8 months old, may have had trouble sleeping, after the region was hit by seven earthquakes in 48 hours.

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace said: "They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son."

A friend of the couple rejected the suggestions that his photo of the Christmas card was "Photoshopped".

A poor quality version of the complement seemed to show Meghan's face sharper than Harry's.

But American actress Janina Gavankar said she was "proud" to have taken the photo, published the original online and said it had improved as "malicious."

