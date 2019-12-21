How many PCs will continue running Windows 7 in 2020?

Loading...

Microsoft has said for years that its customer base includes 1.5 billion Windows users. Among experts and analysts, this number is often treated as authorized and accurate. It is not.

It is, rather, an aspirational rhetoric, which arises when Microsoft's top management wants to emphasize the size of the Windows customer base to motivate its workforce or accelerate its partners. The invocation of Satya Nadella in a Windows 10 event in January 2016 is a perfect example of the genre:

The fact that there are 1.5 billion Windows users is amazing and humiliating. It is a responsibility that none of us at Microsoft take lightly.

I think the number of 1,500 million has been greatly reduced in recent years. Let me show you.

The rise of Windows 10

As expected, Microsoft executives have focused primarily on the growth of their installed Windows 10 base, reporting steady growth over the past five years. The company can be extremely sure of that metric, thanks to the update and telemetry components built into each copy of Windows 10. (The "monthly active devices" metric from Microsoft counts devices that have been in contact with Microsoft servers in the last 28 days).

These statements are also material representations of a publicly traded company, so they are examined by lawyers and are likely to be accurate. Making a material misrepresentation about the performance of a main business unit is the kind of thing that reduces the anger of regulators such as the Securities and Exchange Commission.

As of September 24, 2019, Microsoft officials said more than 900 million active devices were running Windows 10. That figure includes 40-50 million Xbox One consoles, an insignificant amount of HoloLens and Surface Hub devices, and a Windows population that is rapidly shrinking Phones. After making those adjustments, let's call it 850 million Windows PC.

That number has increased by approximately 100 million every six months, and the usage statistics I have reviewed show that the pace is accelerating slightly as the Windows 7 deadline approaches. Given these trends, it is reasonable to project that the amount of active devices with Windows 10 will exceed one billion at the end of the first calendar quarter of 2020.

But how does that number compare to the current installed Windows base? After reviewing all available evidence, I am convinced that the current installed base of Windows PCs as we move towards 2020 has declined significantly from its peak and is probably close to 1.2 billion today.

Erosion of the installed Windows base

A decade ago, when the PC era was in full swing, Microsoft executives regularly shared company estimates on how many Windows PCs were in use worldwide.

For example, then CEO Steve Ballmer told financial analysts in mid-2007 that the installed base of Windows was approaching one billion and that the company hoped to cross that threshold in mid-2008.

The reported number of Windows users increased to 1.25 million at the end of 2011 and increased again to 1.5 billion at the beginning of 2015. Five years later, that public number has not increased, and executives rarely mention it. In summary, if you are looking for the watermark in the PC era, 2014 is a good place to concentrate.

Every bit of data available since that time says that the installed base of Windows is declining, although probably not as steeply as it grew at its peak. That 2015 number, in particular, included approximately 70 million Windows phones, almost all of which have been removed or replaced for a long time.

Companies are mainly in PC replacement mode, often using hardware updates as an excuse to migrate PCs to a new operating system. One of the largest replacement cycles on business PCs in recent memory is happening now, as companies and government institutions migrate their workers from earlier versions of Windows (mainly Windows 7) to Windows 10.

Some old machines are being removed and not being replaced, especially in the consumer space. Enthusiasts who used to have several PCs now only have one or two. In consumer homes, smartphones and tablets are handling most computer tasks these days. Older PCs, if replaced, are more likely to be exchanged for iPads and Mac (and maybe even Chromebooks) instead of a Windows PC from Dell, HP, Lenovo or Microsoft.

How is contraction measured in the PC population? One way is to look at PC sales based on the average lifespan of the current population. For this estimate, I suppose that 90% of the PCs sold seven years ago are no longer in active use. According to Gartner estimates, original equipment manufacturers sent 351 million pcs in 2012. Seven years later, at the end of 2019, Gartner estimates of PC shipments for the final four quarters total less than 260 million for the year . That is a gap of approximately 75 million PCs leaving the installed base.

In the five years since Microsoft reached a maximum of 1.5 billion customers, I think it is reasonable, even conservative, to assume that the world's PC population has shrunk by about 60 million each year, which means there probably won't be more of 1.2 billion Windows PCs in use worldwide today.

How many remnants of Windows 7 are left?

If my estimates are accurate (1.2 billion PCs with Windows worldwide, with 1 billion with Windows 10), that means that Microsoft will have successfully migrated more than 80% of its active clients to Windows 10 in early 2020. That It will leave approximately 200 million PCs worldwide running earlier versions of Windows, mainly Windows 7.

That estimate aligns very well with the most recent real-time traffic reports available from the United States Government Digital Analysis Program, which is the largest credible source in the world that reports real and unfiltered web traffic analysis. The dataset includes almost 700 million visits from Windows devices to a wide range of sites for the six-week period ending December 14; the list includes sites that attract non-commercial visitors, including the National Meteorological Service and NASA's Astronomical Image of the Day; destinations designed for individuals doing business with the government (passport applications and Social Security claims, for example); and sites such as the National Science Foundation and the Centers for Disease Control, which provide services to companies and educational institutions. It also includes visits to popular sites that cross population lines, such as the United States Postal Service and the Internal Revenue Service.

This is what the mix looked like:

Based on traffic from the US government website. In the US, almost 1 in 5 visitors using PCs use Windows 7.

Data from the US digital analysis program. UU.

Do these numbers perfectly match the installed base of Windows in general? No one knows for sure, of course, but I suspect that any difference would be minor, probably not more than a few percentage points.

Meanwhile, I still see people citing data from NetMarketShare and StatCounter Global Stats. I addressed my reasons for skepticism about these data sources almost three years ago, in January 2017, and nothing I've seen lately leads me to change my mind. For November 2019, StatCounter GS shows the division of Windows 10 / Windows 7 into 64.7% and 27.4%, while NetMarketShare numbers (normalized) show the use of Windows 10 in 62% with Windows 7 at 31.2%.

The only way that either of the two numbers would be consistent with Microsoft's reported base of 850-900 million active Windows 10 PCs is if the global Windows PC base were almost 1.4 billion. A much more likely explanation is that botnets disguised as Windows 7 PCs are skewing the results. That is a continuous problem for both sites, which are driven by advertising networks.

NetMarketShare, for example, notes that 76% of sites in its population "participate in pay-per-click programs to drive traffic to their sites." That provides a powerful reason for scammers to manipulate statistics. On its About page, NetMarketShare recognizes that reality: "Bots and fraudulent traffic are responsible for a large and growing percentage of web traffic," and the only question is what percentage of fake clicks can evade these anti-fraud measures.

Regardless of the numbers you consider most credible, the unavoidable reality is that by mid-2020, hundreds of millions of PCs will run an unsupported version of Windows. That is a massive goal for online criminals, and a challenge for anyone who is concerned about the health of the PC ecosystem.