How many miles are too many for a used car?

As an expert in car purchase resident of Jalopnik and professional car buyer, I receive emails. Many emails I have decided to choose some questions and try to help. This week we are talking about mileage in used cars, taking children to dealers and announcing lemon law vehicles.

First, when buying a used car, how many miles are too many?

I am looking to buy a car / SUV for my teenage daughter's first trip. I only bought new cars and never put more than 80,000 miles in a car. When buying a used car, I'm not sure how many miles it is too much. I want to make sure that everything I get is quite reliable. She will drive less than 60 miles per week.

This is an excellent question, and mileage is often a big concern when buying a used vehicle. Of course, any car fan will tell you that "mileage is just a number and is the most important condition." That's true, but mileage can be an indicator of how much wear a car has had and, therefore, how much life the components have left.

You could, of course, have a 120,000-mile car that works very well and a 60,000-mile car that goes to the scrap yard. When it comes to looking at the mileage thresholds for used cars, it really comes down to the budget and the type of car. Several price points and certain types of cars will have different guidelines on what constitutes "too many miles".

In this particular case, I will assume that, like most parents who buy cars for their children, you are likely to try to spend less than $ 10,000, you may want to spend less than $ 5,000. Within that budget zone, if you set a mileage threshold of around 120,000, there will be a number of decent cars to choose from. While those 120,000 brands may seem a bit arbitrary, it is necessary to draw a line somewhere, and I do not subscribe to the philosophy of "once a car reaches 100,000 is garbage." At the same time, once you start reaching 150,000 miles and more, there is a much greater chance of spending even more money to fix things. As always, if you find something that seems valuable, you should invest in inspecting it before your purchase.

Next, what is the protocol to take the children to a dealership?

What is the general protocol for taking a child to a dealership? Certainly, it would be beneficial to see how the child fits in the car, take it on the test drive (with or without car / booster seat), etc. I have a son in third grade, and I would like a small classroom, but I need to make sure the child has enough space in the back, even if the front seats are completely back.

Bringing children to go shopping is not really different from bringing children to do any other type of shopping. You should plan ahead and do your best to make sure they behave as well as possible. Under no circumstances leave them unattended in the dealership lot with a stone.

In all seriousness, if you are buying a family car, I would say it is crucial to bring the family for driving tests. You must ensure that everyone feels comfortable and that the car fits your needs. What I would not recommend is to negotiate with the kiddos at the dealership. I have the mentality that you should never negotiate the price at the dealership anyway because you have much more leverage when comparing prices by email. While some people may think that a noisy or weeping child can get the seller to bend at his will about the price, what he will often do is stress him out and make decisions quickly, which may not result in the best deal.

Finally, is it legal for a used car dealer to sell a car that was repurchased under the Lemon Law?

I saw this cheap Dodge Dart for sale and the ad said it had a "Lemon Law" and hail damage. How can they do that? I thought these cars can no longer be sold

Cars that are re-purchased under the Lemon Law are resold all the time. Often, the manufacturer addresses any problem that arises to demand repurchase and the car usually goes through an auction and is picked up by a dealer. Sometimes, a car is bought again for a serious problem, sometimes it is minor. If this particular dealer tells you directly in the ad that the car has a history of Lemon Law, that's fine. They are being honest about it. It is the dealers who sell these cars without revealing that information that really gives hose to the buyers in the transaction.

Do you have an enigma of buying cars with which you need help? Send me an email at [email protected]!

