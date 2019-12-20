How legislators plan to keep facial recognition technology under control

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – The Chinese government is using it as a racial profiling tool in its repression and detention of ethnic Muslims.

At least two US cities UU. They have the ability to use it together with publicly installed surveillance camera networks.

The Utah authorities have allowed their use, without court orders, to scan a database containing photos of some 2.5 million residents, including minors.

And four cities in the US UU. They have moved to ban its use altogether, and many others are considering similar actions.

Now, state and federal Utah lawmakers are working to catch up with emerging technology and hope to create railings to protect citizens from misuse of facial recognition software, a rapidly evolving innovation that can map the face of an individual and look for matches at ultrafast speeds between vast treasures of stored photos and videos.

At the moment, there is a shortage of legal restrictions on how, when and where facial recognition technology should be used, since the legislation has lagged behind with respect to technological evolution.

Last month, Senator Mike Lee, a Republican from Utah, along with Senator Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat, introduced a bill that would require federal law enforcement to obtain a court order based on a probable cause to use technology facial recognition for continuous monitoring of a person. It also limits surveillance to 30 days and establishes rules to minimize the collection of data on people who are outside the scope of the order.

Lee, who also demanded that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Immigration. UU. Stopping the use of technology to monitor international travelers, including US citizens, he told Deseret News that he is working to create appropriate limitations on a tool that is being used in a way that is "very intrusive, very Big Brother-ish ".

"Our goal with this bill, the Facial Recognition Technology Guarantee Act, is to establish some safeguards to protect Americans from inappropriate government surveillance," said Lee. "The heart of our concern is related to what we refer to as continuous and selective public surveillance using facial recognition technology.

"What we are trying to do is establish some clear, specific rules to target an individual and monitor that individual for more than a transitional period of time."

Lee said that the way in which Chinese authorities use facial recognition to identify and track Muslim minorities in a western province of the country is a "warning story." A recent analysis by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists details the strategies used by the Chinese. government to identify and track Muslim Uyghurs and other minorities with a system that "is capable of accumulating large amounts of intimate personal data through manual searches without a warrant, facial recognition cameras and other means to identify candidates for detention ".

Lee, who visited the region, described the situation as a "grim reality" caused by a "melancholic state of vigilance."

In a reality much closer to home, concerns about the use of facial recognition scans of Utah databases have helped drive efforts to build some state-level restrictions on the deployment of new technology.

A Georgetown Law report published in July drew attention to how Utah, among a small group of other states, was allowing unrestricted access to a database containing photos of the Utah driver's license, as well as a treasure trove of other images, including some reserve photos sent by law enforcement. The database contains about 2.5 million photos, including those of residents under 18.

Since the State Information and Analysis Center began tracking in 2015 who has been accessing the database for facial recognition scans, Utah has conducted nearly 3,284 searches of federal agencies, 357 for out-of-state police departments and 263 for the local police. During that time, federal parties were 5.6%, out of state 4.2% and local 19%.

Following the publication of the Georgetown report, the Utah Civil Liberties Union of Utah called for a legislative response to protect the privacy rights of Utahns whose photos are being scanned by law enforcement officials.

"Without knowledge or consent, all people with a Utah driver's license or a driving privilege card may have analyzed their photo thousands of times for facial recognition software that is known to be inaccurate," said Marina Lowe, a consultant ACLU legislative and political policy of Utah. in a sentence. "These reports confirm that a massive and hidden surveillance infrastructure is not just science fiction, it is already happening.

"We plan to investigate how this breach of trust occurred and the steps that Utah lawmakers must take to protect the privacy of all Utahns from this widespread and open surveillance program."

An attempt to codify some restrictions on the use of facial recognition tools in Utah had a hearing before an interim state legislative committee at the end of last month, but fell short since both lawmakers and local civil rights defenders considered that The effort did not go far enough to protect the people of Utah.

The proposal by Senator Daniel Thatcher, a West Valley City Republican, sought to limit certain police uses of new computer-based facial recognition technologies, while demanding public disclosure by state agencies that already use it. Thatcher said the effort would codify a series of existing practices, but it would also serve as a first step to fill a current legislative vacuum in which the use of facial recognition software is not addressed or regulated.

The Interim Committee on Government Operations suspended the vote without voting on the measure and Thatcher told Deseret News last week that he has no plans to revive the effort in the 2020 session and does not believe that any other member of his caucus will collect the effort.

Connor Boyack, president of the Utah-based libertarian think tank, Libertas Institute, said he fully expects the issue to be dealt with again by the Legislature and that his organization will continue to work with lawmakers to develop a proposal that addresses privacy protections. He also noted that the use of facial recognition software by the state's driver's license division to prevent identity fraud, a practice that has been implemented for almost a decade, was appropriate while opening the database the scanning by other agencies was a violation of public trust.

"We agree to allow the government to use driver's license photos to detect if there is any fraud in people's driver's license applications," Boyack said. "It is inappropriate to use photos of the driver's license to investigate each crime in the books, which is clearly not appropriate."

Lowe said that while judicial decisions on the issue could also help reinforce protections, expecting the judicial system to set appropriate limits on how new technology is implemented is a lengthy and sometimes arduous process that underlines the importance of Let legislators take action. to protect privacy rights.

"The cases take a long time to go through the judicial system and appear before a judge to issue a ruling on how the Fourth Amendment should be considered," said Lowe. "That process is slow and cumbersome, so legislation is a great place for states and the federal government to ensure that people need the protection of our Constitution."

Lowe said that one of the most important first steps to curb the misuse of facial recognition technology by law enforcement and / or government agencies is to establish the judicial authorization requirement.

"Arrest warrants are the most important from the ACLU perspective and that is where we would start," Lowe said. “Something that requires the police to prove that they have a probable cause, to avoid fishing expeditions. That is probably the most important railing. "

Some US cities UU. They have made even greater leaps in an effort to reign in the use of facial recognition systems, with San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley, California and Somerville, Massachusetts, all of them instituting municipal bans on the use of facial recognition tools by the government . On the contrary, it is reported that Chicago and Detroit have contracts with a private service provider that could allow law enforcement agencies in both cities to apply facial recognition tools to public surveillance camera networks, although both cities have issued statements indicating that they have not used the tools for that purpose

To be clear, there are numerous more benign uses of technology that include biometric identification for bank and financial transactions, security tickets and travel. Retailers and the hotel industry are working to incorporate facial recognition into customer loyalty programs and some believe that technology could help improve school safety systems.

Lee noted that other major advances in technology, such as phones that came into use in the early twentieth century, were accompanied by delays in the regulation of government use of those tools (also known as wiretapping). He noted that his current proposal has a limited scope, but characterized it as an important first step to ensure that facial recognition tools are limited to uses that do not infringe constitutional protections.

"According to human nature, technology offers more options and flexibility for law enforcement and the government will look for those options, perhaps at the expense of individual freedoms, unless there is something that prevents that from happening," he said. Read.

"We have seen this with every major technological innovation that has happened. We have all taken an oath to defend and protect the rights of the Constitution … and it is our duty to ensure that threats are not ignored."