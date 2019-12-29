How do you remove snow from your car?

Loading...

While it is unbearably hot here in New York right now, other parts of the country are receiving much more than their fair amount of snow this winter. If you keep your car out, that means a lot more work to get on the road.

Back in high school, I kept my car outside and, depending on exactly how much and what kind of snow or sleet it fell that morning, it could take more than 25 minutes to warm up the engine, clean the glass and roof, and clear enough tires As to leave. It was hard and I will be honest. I hated every second, especially when the snow from last night turned into freezing rain before reaching the car. No one likes to shovel and scrape in a downpour. None.

These days, cleaning snow from your car is more important than ever. With visibility suffering because thicker A and C pillars and greenhouses are reduced as belt lines increase, every inch of window space is important. You have to take it all off if you want to have the line of sight you need, especially when it is still snowing and visibility is impaired, and if the roads are freezing and losing grip is a possibility for you and anyone else. Seriously. Make sure you can see from your car.

Not only drivers need to see when it snows. If your car is newer than the ‘98 Outback I drove in high school, you probably have some sensors for blind spot monitoring, parking or automatic braking that should also be cleaned before you go on the road.

So how can you clean your car in the snow? I am sure that many of you have some excellent tips to remove ice and snow from your car more easily, faster and more smoothly than the old scrape and brush. If you have any, let us know in the comments before the weather gets worse and we really need those tips.

