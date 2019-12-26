How celebrities celebrated Christmas | Page six

Loading...

December 26, 2019 | 11:39 am

1 of

22

Christmas came and went for another year, but one thing never changes. Celebrities always take vacations to the next level. Cardi B thanked Offset in a special way for his gifts, which included a Chanel bag and a Maybach.

Instagram

2 of

22

Priyanka Chopra played with Nick Jonas on his new snowmobile. Maybe the Santa in the background left it?

Instagram

3 of

22

Chrissy Teigen had a family bath with Miles and Luna.

Instagram

4 of

22

Melissa Joan Hart wore a matching pajamas with her family in front of the tree.

Instagram

5 of

22

Brooklyn Decker was a super Christmas villain. "I gave most of my family a stomach virus; they are in bed. All the remaining members of the family left this morning to save themselves. I sit here alone, with the sunglasses I bought for my own sock, drinking alone. It was all part of my master plan. MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYTHING! "

Instagram

6 of

22

Romeo, Brooklyn and Cruz Beckham wore matching suits with their names embroidered on T-shirts.

Instagram

7 out of

22

Jenna Dewan was ready to open her gift early, while decorating her belly with bows.

Instagram

8 of

22

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish had a family reunion after unwrapping gifts.

Instagram

9 of

22

Gigi Hadid, Anwar Hadid and Bella Hadid visited their mother's farm in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. They even cuddled up with a baby goat!

Instagram

10 of

22

Teresa Giudice spent the day with her brother Joe Gorga and her father. Also in attendance were her sister-in-law and co-star of "RHONJ" Melissa Gorga.

Instagram

11 out of

22

Kylie Jenner gave her daughter, Stormi, a kiss by the tree.

Instagram

12 of

22

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple taking photos of Polaroid.

Instagram

13 of

22

Wendy Williams checked the room service menu while her family spent time in Miami.

Instagram

14 of

22

Khloé Kardashian's Christmas was silver and gold. He made sure she and her daughter True wore matching metallic dresses.

Instagram

15 of

22

Diddy showed his doppelgänger son, King Combs.

Instagram

16 of

22

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West dressed their family for Christmas Eve.

Instagram

17 of

22

Lindsey Vonn got engaged to P.K. Subban giving him his own engagement ring. She wrote: "Men should also get engagement rings and this is what PK deserves. I can't wait to marry you baby."

Instagram

18 of

22

Reese Witherspoon spent time with her children, Ava, Deacon and Tennessee.

Instagram

19 of

22

Luann de Lesseps set his table at Sag Harbor.

Instagram

20 of

22

Hoda Kotb curled up with her new boyfriend, Joel Schiffman, and her daughters, Haley and Hope.

Instagram

21 of

22

Kerry Washington made a pretty impressive gingerbread house.

Instagram

22 of

22

Gronk was a sexy and sleeveless Santa. Ho Ho Ho!

Instagram