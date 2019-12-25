How can the new WEC Hypercar class capture the magic of group C?

Loading...

The WEC Hypercar class that will replace LMP1 next year as the highest endurance racing class sanctioned by the FIA ​​(damn LeMons) has a lot to accomplish. These cars will compete on the same routes traveled by the powerful Ford GT, Porsche 917, Mazda 787B and many others.

While the new rule book is supposed to cultivate competition among runners and, consequently, more enthusiasm for spectators, the growing interest in the LMP1 races that led to the creation of the new class still poses a threat. But the idea here is to get people back to endurance races, and if the glory days as shown in Ford vs. Ferrari will be achievable, it will probably take more than rearranging the car classes.

My first instinct is that the manufacturer's participation is key. In 1989, there were seven factory teams competing in Le Mans. With names like Porsche, Jaguar and Marcedes, but also Peugeot and Toyota on the track, spectators can feel a little connection between what they see in the Circuit de la Sarthe and what they drive every day. Fortunately for us, some manufacturers have already signed up to compete with Hypercars when the class is launched, with Aston Martin, Toyota and the Peugeot endurance racing legends among them. I think that could do a lot to get people out of our little nerd bubble with car rage to pay attention again.

But maybe it's not that. Maybe something else could do it. Liveries? Sponsors? New courses? Let us know what your ideas are to instill in the Hypercar class what you need to help endurance races return to the mainstream in the comments below!

