How Bondi Sands successfully sells an Australian tan

Changing attitudes

It is one of the many companies to take advantage of changing attitudes towards tanning and skin health, which has seen the self-tanning industry evaluated at US $ 1.47 billion (US $ 2.10 billion) from the business consultancy Grand View Research. The company forecasts new growth with a compound annual growth rate of 5.9% from 2019 to 2025.

"Growing concerns about skin diseases and other health risks associated with sun exposure will drive demand for self-tanners," said Grand View Research.

Shaun Wilson

They started the business after meeting in James' beauty and tanning salon in Port Melbourne, where they spotted a self-tanning opportunity after the solarium ban in Australia , due to the increased risk of skin cancer.

The founders of Bondi Sands have harnessed the demand for Australian beach lifestyle abroad. Credit: Chris Hopkins

Bondi Sands shamelessly trades the global reputation for the world's most iconic beaches and an ambitious Australian beach lifestyle.

"Bondi is one of the most famous beaches in the world and is known for its seaside culture," said Wilson. "We were looking at the brand names and Bondi from a positioning point of view was fantastic, Port Melbourne or St Kilda were not quite the same."

The point of difference of Bondi Sands is its affordable price and its products made in Australia.

Wilson says turning customers green was "not the best start" but the pair had persistence and self-confidence.

They funded the business themselves with the help of Wilson's father, Darren Wilson. They mortgaged their homes to finance the early days and built Bondi Sands from a start-up to a multinational company with 50 employees.

"We think we are agile and quick in the market and it shows that we can compete with L & # 39; Oréal and Unilevers of the world," said Wilson.

The pair continues to expand and plans to launch more than 40 new products in four different categories, including sunscreen in the next 12 months.

Instagram inspiration

Building on the global success of Bondi Sands, local company Spray Aus is also focusing on the self-tanner market.

Friends Ellie Pearson and Emily McKay started the business in 2014 after they realized that the solariums they were visiting were on the verge of disappearing.

"We took a tanning course, then we tanned all of our friends and they put it on Instagram," says Pearson.

The pair is well connected, with Pearson the former partner of footballer Josh Hunt, McKay the partner of AFL star Majak Daw and their friends, including influencers and entrepreneurs Rebecca Judd and Nadia Bartel.

The founders of Spray Aus Nadia Bartel, Emily McKay, Rebecca Judd and Ellie Pearson.

Judd and Bartel joined the company as co-owners after "broadcasting it on the map" via social media.

"Bec and Nardia were advertising us as friends and we thought it was fair to involve them in the long term," said Pearson. "We all bring different things to the table, girls are so powerful with social media and marketing."

Spray Aus has expanded to four studios in Melbourne and has launched its own self-tanning products which are sold online and in salons with sales of over $ 1 million.

Pearson says that the growing demand for self tanners has meant that quality has increased with customers opting for natural ingredients that dry quickly.

"Five years ago, you must have marinated there for so long," she says. "The women are now very busy."

This has been a steep learning curve for the four women.

"Having no knowledge in the industry and no business background, little things like you have to save tax, we didn't know we were so fresh," says Pearson . "We have made many mistakes and problems and things happen along the way."

The strengthening of business acumen and the capitalization of the evolution of attitudes towards tanning have helped to stimulate the growth of the company, Spray Aus preparing to launch into retail stores at the beginning of the year. 39; next year.

"Back in the days when I used a lot of solariums, there was really no awareness of taking care of your skin," she says. "Now people are much more concerned about their health and their skin. I'm looking back now and I think I can't believe I did this."

