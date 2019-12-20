How Apple could use Tesla's charging strategy for iPhone, iPad and Mac

Loading...

The battery limit option from Tesla left, the battery settings from Apple for the center and right

Apple introduced a new software feature with iOS 13 that helps extend the battery life of your iPhone, called & # 39; Optimized Battery Charging & # 39 ;. I would like to see Apple not only extend it to iPad and Mac, but also take over a page from Tesla & # 39; s book and a feature from its loading strategy.

The optimized charging function of Apple for iPhone in iOS 13 works by setting a temporary battery limit of 80% on the device when it is charged overnight. More accurate than when you wake up, it will charge the remaining 20%. Apple describes how it works in Settings> Battery> Battery status:

To reduce the aging of the battery, the iPhone learns from your daily charging routine so that it can wait until charging is over 80% complete until you need it.

The core is that batteries that are at full capacity, the cells wear out faster, so Apple's function extends the battery life by pausing the charge.

The electric vehicles from Tesla have a similar possibility whereby they get to know your schedule like the iPhone and are charged at the desired level by the time you have to leave in the morning. But Tesla goes beyond Apple's optimized charging function and allows owners to manually set a battery limit in the Tesla app as shown in the image above.

Eles Musk, CEO of Tesla, has shared that charging up to 80% for regular use is best to use the remaining battery for long journeys. And a battery expert who has done research for Tesla has even suggested that the use of a 70% limit may be ideal for the life of the battery.

Although some of Apple's batteries in its devices can be replaced by the user, they are not designed that way and in some cases it can be a risky option. Allowing users to set a battery limit and further extend the battery life would be a great way to extend the usable life of a battery / device, reduce waste and make it more likely for customers to surrender or trade in when they are ready to upgrade. Although it could reduce some of Apple's revenue on the big picture, I think such a move is in line with Apple's sustainability values.

Although I think this is a great feature for iPhone, iPad and Mac, it can bring even more benefits. Many owners of a Mac notebook keep them connected all the time (or at least a large part of the time). The introduction of a Tesla-like battery limit function would offer the benefits we have discussed, as well as training all users who do not realize that a battery remains 100% charged, shortening its lifespan.

And people tend to hold iPads and Macs longer than iPhones, so this can provide a better overall experience by eliminating the need for a battery replacement or at least pushing it further into the device life cycle.

Like the current optimized battery charging feature, Apple could implement the option to set a limit in the battery settings and notify users about the option, making it opt-in.

What do you think? Would you use a limit to extend the life of your battery? Share your opinion in the comments below!

