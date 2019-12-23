How an "urgent" tip led to Donald Trump's impeachment – National

Loading...

The night before the whistleblower complaint that launched impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump was released, House Intelligence Committee Democrats and Republicans crowded into the same room to take a first look at the document.

For the Democrats, it was an instant bomb, a kind of moment when their jaws were hit on the floor, lawmakers said. Another described a look at Republican counterparts to see if they had a similar reaction.

But the Democrats in the room have not received the Republicans' hoped-for response. And through nearly three months with closed doors, powerful public hearings, and procedural stance, they would never do it.

READ MORE: "No way" Pelosi can continue to delay impeachment, the White House says

Parliament's quest for impeachment ended last week with a party vote. Not a single Republican opposed the Republican president, and his grip on the GOP seemed tighter than ever when he entered a Senate trial.

The story continues under the advertisement

There were brief moments when this result seemed less certain.

A series of text messages from Kurt Volker, Trump's Special Representative for Ukraine, raised concerns in both parties about the work of Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer, in the Eastern European country. Successive officials from the US State Department, including the overthrown US ambassador to Ukraine, willingly opposed Trump's instructions and gave investigators new details on the project.

Even White House advisers admitted to losing ground in the early days of the impeachment investigation. The government's public arguments consisted solely of Trump's protests that he had done nothing wrong and that the process was unfair.

But when lawmakers flocked to the House of Representatives chamber for the third time in American history last Wednesday to vote on the impeachment, each side was more firmly convinced that it was right.

This report on how they got there is based on interviews with 21 people directly involved in the matter. Some insisted on anonymity to describe private conversations.

___

It was 7:37 p.m. on a Friday and most official Washington had gone home. But Adam Schiff had a summons to announce.

The story continues under the advertisement

In a cryptic statement released on September 13 without warning, the chairman of the House Secret Service Committee revealed that incumbent director of the National Secret Service, Joseph Maguire, had withheld a complaint from whistleblowers to Congress.

CONTINUE READING:

Us against them: Trump tries to mobilize his supporters through impeachment



Schiff, D-Calif., Did not disclose any details, but said it was "an urgent matter". According to the law, the government had no choice but to hand it over.

Even before Ship's summons, some members of the House Democratic Assembly were excited to get Trump removed from office. Despite warnings from the House spokeswoman that Nancy Pelosi did not yet have an "ironclad case," the number of those who favored a formal investigation had slowly increased.

1:51

Trump's impeachment: New documents shed light on the White House, which is holding back Ukraine's aid

Trump's impeachment: New documents shed light on the White House, which is holding back Ukraine's aid

"I feel we are having difficulty justifying not making progress," said Val Demings, D-Fla. MP at a private democratic conference call in April, just a few days after Special Representative Robert Mueller's results in Russia had published investigation. Mueller said Trump could not be exonerated because of judicial disability and left it up to Congress to decide what to do.

At the beginning of September, a group of members of the Democratic House was so disappointed that they were preparing to hold a press conference to publicly challenge Pelosi, a legislator involved in the effort. It was only when developments in Ukraine came up and Pelosi signaled that she would open an investigation that the drastic step was stopped.

The story continues under the advertisement

In truth, Pelosi had quietly completed a more intensive investigation into Trump. For example, in August the chairman of the House Justice Committee, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, insisted that his committee be in a "formal impeachment process". However, it was not clear whether it was a true impeachment or just an attempt to appease some liberal members of the committee.

In addition, the impeachment boost went nowhere without Pelosi's public and explicit support.

CONTINUE READING:

Plans for impeachment proceedings against Trump in the Senate before the vacation break are unclear



___

By summer, democratic investigators had noted Giuliani's direct dealings with Ukrainian officials, which he often discussed in the media.

The former New York mayor had openly belittled the American ambassador to Kiev for months. Giuliani continued to promote unconfirmed allegations of corruption against Democrat Joe Biden, the former vice president and current White House candidate, whose son Hunter had served on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

On the morning of September 9, three House committees announced an investigation into whether Giuliani was trying to "manipulate the Ukrainian judicial system" to help Trump and "target a potential political opponent" the whistleblower complaint.

In the following days, Schiff's employees exchanged letters with Maguire, the secret service chief, and spoke directly to him about the complaint. Democrats decided to go public when it emerged that the committee's adjutants found that Maguire was unwilling to file the complaint.

The story continues under the advertisement

00:42

VP Chief of Staff calls Trump Impeachment Hearing a "deception," says the process should not be extended

VP Chief of Staff calls Trump Impeachment Hearing a "deception," says the process should not be extended

In the complaint, the whistleblower, who worked for the CIA and was subordinate to the White House, expressed concerns about Giuliani's relationship with Ukraine. The person specifically referred Trump to a call on July 25 with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The central charge of the Committee Democrats was overwhelming: Trump had asked the Ukrainian Democrats for help, including Biden, before the re-election of Trump, and Zelenskiy paid a visit to the White House, depending on Ukraine's willingness to later "play ball" with others Witnesses would testify that Trump was holding back military aid from Ukraine as a lever.

CONTINUE READING:

Trump's impeachment report shows "undisputed evidence" of abuse of power, says Schiff



Pelosi, D-Calif., Would speak to Trump about the matter before initiating the impeachment investigation. He insisted that his call to Zelenskiy was "perfect" – a statement that he would repeat several times throughout the investigation.

The speaker vehemently disagreed.

1:38

Cory Booker says he will honor the oath of impartiality in Trump's indictment

Cory Booker says he will honor the oath of impartiality in Trump's indictment

"I was just stunned that the President of the United States would participate in such an activity and would not even admit that it was wrong," Pelosi told the AP the day after the impeachment vote. "He had to know it was wrong."

That afternoon in September, she soberly announced that Parliament was going into an impeachment investigation by the President of the United States.

The story continues under the advertisement

"The measures taken by the president," she said, "have seriously violated the constitution."

___

When the whistleblower complaint turned Washington upside down, even some of the President's fiercest allies were nervous.

What did Trump say when he called Zelenskiy? Who was involved? What had Giuliani done abroad? And what had Trump done behind closed doors?

CONTINUE READING:

Donald Trump indicted by U.S. House



In the midst of uncertainty, the White House's reaction was confused. There was little coordination, no direction beyond what Trump was handing out on Twitter.

The president himself was angry. Despite all of his criticism of Pelosi, Trump and his advisors have long reluctantly respected their command over the democratic caucus. They knew that if she did not have the accusatory vote, she would not have started the investigation.

1:05

"Crazy Nancy": Trump says Democrats have in no way postponed sending articles to the Senate

"Crazy Nancy": Trump says Democrats have in no way postponed sending articles to the Senate

Still, some in Trump's orbit argued that impeachment would practically secure his re-election, proving once and for all to Americans that the Democrats were motivated only by their opposition to his presidency.

Trump wasn't among them, however. He raged in front of allies over the anything but safe stain removal that would affect his legacy, not to mention the criticism's wall-to-wall news cycles.

The story continues under the advertisement

As is so often the case in Trump's White House, his team occasionally turned on each other. Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney complained that he would be excluded from the trial. Mulvaney's allies were concerned that White House lawyer Pat Cipollone was looking for his job.

CONTINUE READING:

Donald Trump has been charged – what's next?



Mulvaney, who had been ordered to withhold military aid from Ukraine in the summer, quickly became a key figure for impeachers. Mulvaney was instructed by the White House to oppose a subpoena and considered briefly whether to act against the house, but gave up the idea a few days later. Democrats still want him to witness the upcoming Senate impeachment process.

00:43

Trump attorney preparing for impeachment proceedings

Trump attorney preparing for impeachment proceedings

In the midst of the early chaos, the White House made a decision: it would publish a rough transcript of Trump's July 25 call to Zelenskiy who triggered the whistleblower complaint. Cipollone and Attorney General William Barr were among those who urged Trump to publish minutes to substantiate the President's case that he had done nothing wrong.

The protocol was sprinkled with references to Biden and the Democratic National Committee. Trump said to Zelenskiy, "However, I want you to do us a favor."

____

There was an implicit, though unspoken, instruction from Pelosi to her Democrats: Don't break it. There was a feeling that Democrats had stumbled when they looked excited about the impeachment, and Pelosi wanted it to be taken seriously and seriously.

The story continues under the advertisement

She hired one of her most trusted chairs, Schiff, to investigate the impeachment proceedings. The two often discussed how to proceed and met other committee chairs at least once a week in their office.

3:08

Pelosi, McConnell trade barbs before the Senate impeachment case

Pelosi, McConnell trade barbs before the Senate impeachment case

From the beginning, lawmakers and adjutants knew that they had to do the investigation quickly. The goal was always an impeachment decision by Christmas.

They quickly called for witnesses to testify privately – 17 in total, 12 of whom publicly testified – who told a largely consistent story of an irregular diplomatic channel in Ukraine when Giuliani became involved and Trump urged the Democrats' investigation.

Volker, the Ukrainian special representative, was the first to be ready to deposit at the door in early October. He brought along a series of text messages that clearly indicated that officials were trying to clean up when Giuliani and Trump urged Ukraine to announce the investigation. The texts gave investigators names of other potential witnesses and a sequence of events.

CONTINUE READING:

Trump ballot letter that strikes Pelosi, Democrats before impeachment vote



Democratic lawmakers discussed privately whether the Volkers Committee should publicly publish texts. Legislators urged employees to delete them immediately before the White House tries to classify them retrospectively.

The effect of the texts is "seismic," said another legislator. In one of the texts, the then senior official in Ukraine, William Taylor, said it was "crazy" to withhold Ukrainian military aid for a political campaign.

The story continues under the advertisement

Volker would eventually testify publicly, one of several officers who could be heard on television for five days. Legislators and aides believed that the decision by Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine to contradict and testify Trump's orders encouraged other witnesses to act.

4:07

Advisor testifies that Trump's call to Ukraine was "inappropriate"

Advisor testifies that Trump's call to Ukraine was "inappropriate"

In the public hearings, the witnesses appeared to have been made for television at times. White House Assistant Alexander Vindman came in full military uniform to describe his discomfort when he listened to Trump's call. Trump's ambassador for the European Union, Gordon Sondland, has repeatedly described the government's negotiations with Ukraine in return – one thing in exchange for another. Former White House adviser Fiona Hill described an “internal mandate” that had changed Ukraine's policies.

To substantiate their case, the Republicans temporarily dragged one of Trump's most passionate defenders, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, to the House Secret Service committee.

___

At first, Trump opposed the idea of ​​a "war zone" that should be organized against impeachment. There were few factual reasons for this decision, except that Trump didn't want to satisfy the Democrats, that he was concerned.

CONTINUE READING:

Putin calls the reasons for Trump's impeachment "far-fetched"



But White House advisers knew they needed more defense. Republicans in Congress finally told them.

The story continues under the advertisement

When the public hearings started, the White House was stable and ready to launch the same type of online attack it did during the controversial confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

1:31

"It doesn't feel like impeachment": Trump

"It doesn't feel like impeachment": Trump

On the morning of the first open hearing, November 13, Mulvaney, Cipollone and senior advisor Jared Kushner went to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building to work with the nine White House employees.

When the news committee started its meeting, the research team launched its opening salvo. One, two, ten emails went in quick succession, blowing up the Democrats and trying to undermine the witnesses' testimony by highlighting their closed comments.

The initial unrest was referred to internally as "shock and awe". It was to signal Trump's Republican allies that it was time to fight back.

READ MORE: According to sources, two impeachment articles against Trump are revealed by Democrats

Trump's allies on both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue were now working together. Jeff Freeland, the White House Hearing Officer on the hill, gave the war room instructions on what Republican lawmakers needed during the hearings.

On the afternoon of the first hearing, the White House believed it had made progress for the first time. Some of the Republican lawmakers who had loudly criticized the efforts of the West Wing used the White House's points of speech in their witness questions.

The story continues under the advertisement

_____

After two weeks of public hearings, not a single Republican was publicly or privately required to indict Trump. It wasn't an accident.

The top Republican vote counter, Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, led a careful campaign to unite Republicans in Trump's defense and to stay in close contact with members. The weekly impeachment sessions started in early October and quickly attracted a crowd. Republicans gathered to hear presentations from key lawmakers and Trump allies such as Sens. Lindsey Graham from South Carolina and Ron Johnson from Wisconsin.

2:09

Democrats are not yet sending impeachment proceedings to the Senate

Democrats are not yet sending impeachment proceedings to the Senate

Meanwhile, a handful of Democrats vacillated, but far from enough to hold a vote.

Two impeachment articles appeared to be passing by – abuse of power to seek election assistance from Ukraine and obstruction of Congress to rejection of subpoenas for witness statements and documents.

However, some of the more liberal House Justice Committee members charged with drafting the articles wanted a third based on Müller's report. This was the time to hold Trump accountable for all of his worst crimes.

But several moderate Democrats opposed the idea, arguing that Ukraine was a clean case: Trump had asked a foreign leader to help investigate Trump's political rival, and then the President had blocked Congress's efforts to investigate.

The story continues under the advertisement

CONTINUE READING:

"This is not my thing": Ukrainian Zelenskiy comments in return in a new interview



A group of them – the same newcomers who had written a comment that helped tip the scales in favor of impeachment – called Pelosi while on a trip to Spain to make the case for fewer articles.

The articles were introduced later this week. There were only two.

____

On Wednesday, December 18, 2019, Trump was charged with the Constitution's "high crimes and crimes" by Democrats.

Parliament voted 230-197 for the first indictment, 229-198 for the second indictment, with one democrat voting "present".

The articles are expected to go to a trial in the Senate where he is almost certain to be acquitted. But Pelosi is waiting to be deployed for the time being to leverage what Democrats consider a fair trial.

At a rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, Trump called the Democrats' actions "spoiled" and a "sign of shame". He said it didn't even feel like he was being charged.

The story continues under the advertisement

"He is charged forever for violating our constitution," Pelosi told the AP. "He didn't give us a choice."

© 2019 The Canadian Press

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR