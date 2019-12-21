How AI came to rule our lives during the last decade

Loading...

In 2010, artificial intelligence was more likely to appear in dystopian science fiction films than in everyday life. And it certainly wasn't something that worried people could take up their work in the near future. A lot has changed since then. AI is now used for everything, from helping you take better smartphone photos and analyzing your personality in job interviews to allowing you to buy a sandwich without paying a cashier. It is also becoming increasingly common, and controversial, when used for surveillance, such as facial recognition software, and for spreading erroneous information, such as with deep fake videos that claim to show a person doing or saying something he did not do. invade so many different parts of our lives in the last decade? The answer lies in technological advances in the field, combined with cheaper and easier access to more powerful computers. Much of the AI ​​that you find regularly uses a technique known as machine learning, which is when a computer teaches itself when analyzing data. . More specifically, the main developments in the last decade focused on a type of machine learning, called deep learning, which is based on the way neurons work in the brain. With deep learning, a computer might have the task of watching thousands of cat videos, for example, to learn how to identify what a cat looks like (and, in fact, it was a big problem when Google discovered how to do this reliably in 2012). "Ten years ago, deep learning was not on anyone's radar, and now it's in everything," said Pedro Domingos, a professor of computer science at the University of Washington. AI is still quite simplistic. A machine learning algorithm, for example, generally does only one thing and often requires mountains of data to learn how to do it well. A lot of work in the field of AI focuses on improving machine learning systems to generalize and learn from fewer examples, said Domingos. "We've traveled a thousand miles, but there are still a million miles left," he said. A nod to those thousands of miles already in the technological rearview mirror, CNN Business took a look at the last 10 years of AI's trip, highlighting six of the many ways it has impacted our lives. Smartphones These days, artificial intelligence is in all smartphones, from facial recognition software to unlock the phone to popular applications like Google Maps. Increasingly, companies like Apple and Google are trying to run AI directly on phones (with chips specifically designed to help with AI-driven capabilities), so activities such as voice recognition can be performed on the phone instead On a remote computer, the kind of something that can make it even faster to do things like translate words from one language to another and preserve data privacy. A deceptively simple example of this appeared in October, when Google introduced a transcription application called Recorder. You can record and transcribe, in real time. Know what you are saying and identify various sounds such as music and applause; Recordings can be searched later by individual words. The application can run completely on Google Pixel smartphones. Google said this was difficult to achieve because it requires several pieces of artificial intelligence that must work without killing the life of the phone's battery or consuming too much of its main processor. If consumers give the application a shine, it could generate even more artificial intelligence in our smartphones. Social networks When Facebook started in 2004, it focused on connecting people. These days, he is obsessed with doing it with artificial intelligence. It has become so essential for the company's products that a year ago, Facebook's chief AI scientist, Yann LeCun, told CNN Business that without deep learning, the social network would be "dust." After years of investment, deep learning now supports everything from publications and advertisements you see on the site about the ways in which your friends can be automatically tagged in photos. It can even help eliminate content such as hate speech from the social network. However, it still has a long way to go, particularly when it comes to detecting violence or hate speech online, which is difficult for machines to understand. And Facebook is not the only one; It is simply the biggest. Instagram, Twitter and other social networks also rely heavily on artificial intelligence. Related video: How social networks address online harassment Virtual assistants Every time you talk to Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri or Google Assistant, you are having a personal approach and interaction with AI. This is most noticeable in the way these helpers understand what you are saying and (hopefully) respond with what you want. The rise of these virtual assistants began in 2011, when Apple launched Siri on the iPhone. Google continued with Google Now in 2012 (a newer version, the Google Assistant, came out in 2016). But although many consumers gave a shine to the first computerized helpers of Apple and Google, they were mainly limited to smartphones. In many ways, it was Amazon's Alexa, presented in 2014 and embodied by a speaker connected to the Internet called Amazon Echo, who helped exploit the virtual assistants market, and brought AI to many more homes in the process. In the third quarter of 2019 alone, Amazon sent 10.4 million smart speakers that use Alexa, representing the largest single portion (almost 37%) of the global market for these devices, according to Canalys data. Surveillance As AI has improved, so has its capabilities as a surveillance tool. One of the most controversial is facial recognition technology, which identifies people from live or recorded videos or still photos, generally comparing their facial features with those of a face database. It has been used in many different environments: at concerts, by the police and at airports, to name a few. However, facial recognition systems have been subject to increasing scrutiny due to concerns about privacy and accuracy. In December, for example, a study of the US government. UU. He found extensive racial bias in almost 200 facial recognition algorithms, and racial minorities are much more likely to be misidentified than white. In the USA UU. In particular, it can be implemented. Therefore, in 2019, several cities, including San Francisco and Oakland in California and Somerville in Massachusetts, banned city departments (including police) from using the technology. Medical care is increasingly used to diagnose and manage all kinds of health problems, from detecting lung cancer to monitoring mental health problems and gastrointestinal problems. Although much of this work is still in the early research or development stages, there are new companies, such as Mindstrong Health, that use an application to measure mood in patients facing mental health problems, who are already testing systems of AI with people. Two startups in the midst of this are Auggi, an intestinal health startup that develops an application to help track gastrointestinal problems, and Seed Health, which sells probiotics and works on the application of microbes to human health. In November, they began collecting poop photos from the general public that they intend to use to make a set of human fecal image data. Auggi wants to use these images to create an application that can use computer vision to automatically classify the different types of wastes that people with chronic bowel-related problems, such as irritable bowel syndrome or IBS, usually have to manually track with pencil and paper. ArtCan AI creates art? More and more often, the answer is yes. In the last 10 years, AI has been used to make musical compositions, paintings and more that seem very similar to the kind of things that humans invent (although the jury still doesn't know if a machine can possess creativity). And sometimes, that art can even be a great money generator. Perhaps the clearest indication that the art generated by AI is gaining popularity came in late 2018, when a blurry piece in the style of old masters called "Edmond de Belamy" became the first work produced by a machine that It will be sold at auction. Printing was created using a cutting-edge technique known as GANS, which involves two neural networks that compete with each other to create something new based on a set of data. In this case, the data set was a large number of existing paintings, while the new was computerized artwork. GANS is also gaining popularity because it can be used to make deep fakes. Related video: Researchers create AI to finish incomplete Beethoven works

In 2010, artificial intelligence was more likely to appear in dystopian science fiction films than in everyday life. And it certainly wasn't something that worried people could take up their work in the near future.

A lot has changed since then. AI is now used for everything, from helping you take better smartphone photos and analyzing your personality in job interviews to allowing you to buy a sandwich without paying a cashier. It is also becoming increasingly common, and controversial, when used for surveillance, as facial recognition software and for spreading erroneous information, such as with deep fake videos that claim to show a person doing or saying something he did not do.

How did AI come to invade so many different parts of our lives in the last decade? The answer lies in technological advances in the field, combined with cheaper and easier access to more powerful computers.

Much of the AI ​​with which he meets on a regular basis uses a technique known as machine learning, which is when a computer teaches itself when analyzing data. More specifically, the main developments in the last decade focused on a type of machine learning, called deep learning, which is based on the way neurons work in the brain. With deep learning, a computer might have the task of watching thousands of cat videos, for example, to learn how to identify what a cat looks like (and, in fact, it was a big problem when Google discovered how to do this reliably in 2012).

"Ten years ago, deep learning was not on anyone's radar, and now it's in everything," said Pedro Domingos, a computer science professor at the University of Washington.

AI remains quite simplistic. A machine learning algorithm, for example, generally does only one thing and often requires mountains of data to learn how to do it well. A lot of work in the field of AI focuses on improving machine learning systems to generalize and learn from fewer examples, said Domingos.

"We've traveled a thousand miles, but there are still a million miles left," he said.

With a nod to those thousands of miles already in the technological rearview mirror, CNN Business took a look at the last 10 years of AI's trip, highlighting six of the many ways it has impacted our lives.

Smart phones

These days, artificial intelligence is in all smartphones, from facial recognition software to unlock the phone to popular applications like Google Maps. Increasingly, companies like Apple and Google are trying to run AI directly on phones (with chips specifically designed to help with AI-driven capabilities), so activities such as voice recognition can be performed on the phone instead on a remote computer, the kind of thing that can make it even faster to do things like translate words from one language to another and preserve data privacy.

A seemingly simple example of this appeared in October, when Google introduced a transcription application called Recorder. You can record and transcribe, in real time. Know what you are saying and identify various sounds such as music and applause; Recordings can be searched later by individual words. The application can run completely on Google Pixel smartphones. Google said this was difficult to achieve because it requires several pieces of artificial intelligence that must work without killing the life of the phone's battery or consuming too much of its main processor. If consumers brighten the application, it could lead to more artificial intelligence to our smartphones.

Social networks

When Facebook started in 2004, it focused on connecting people. These days, he is obsessed with doing it with artificial intelligence. It has become so essential for the company's products that a year ago, Facebook's chief AI scientist, Yann LeCun, told CNN Business that without deep learning, the social network would be "dust."

After years of investment, deep learning now supports everything from the publications and advertisements you see on the site to the ways in which your friends can be automatically tagged in the photos. It can even help eliminate content such as hate speech from the social network. However, it still has a long way to go, especially when it comes to detecting violence or hate speech online, which is difficult for machines to understand.

And Facebook is not the only one; It is simply the biggest. Instagram, Twitter and other social networks also rely heavily on artificial intelligence.

Related video: How social networks address online harassment

Virtual assistants

Every time you talk to Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri or Google Assistant, you are having a close and personal interaction with AI. This is most noticeable in the way these helpers understand what you are saying and (hopefully) respond with what you want.

The rise of these virtual assistants began in 2011, when Apple launched Siri on the iPhone. Google continued with Google Now in 2012 (a newer version, Google Assistant, came out in 2016).

But while many consumers gave a shine to the first computerized helpers of Apple and Google, they were mainly limited to smartphones. In many ways, it was Amazon's Alexa, presented in 2014 and embodied by a speaker connected to the Internet called Amazon Echo, which helped exploit the virtual assistant market, and brought AI to many more homes in the process.

Consider this: during the third quarter of 2019 alone, Amazon sent 10.4 million smart speakers using Alexa, which represents the largest single portion (almost 37%) of the global market for these devices, according to Canalys data.

Surveillance

As AI has improved, so have its capabilities as a surveillance tool. One of the most controversial is facial recognition technology, which identifies people from live or recorded videos or still photos, generally comparing their facial features with those of a face database. It has been used in many different environments: at concerts, by the police and at airports, to name a few.

However, facial recognition systems have been subject to increasing scrutiny due to concerns about privacy and accuracy. In December, for example, a study by the US government. UU. He found extensive racial bias in almost 200 facial recognition algorithms, and racial minorities are much more likely to be misidentified than white.

In the USA In the US, there are few rules that govern how AI can be implemented in general, and facial recognition in particular. Then, in 2019, several cities, including San Francisco and Oakland in California and Somerville in Massachusetts, banned city departments (including police) from using technology.

Health care

AI is increasingly used to diagnose and manage all types of health problems, from detecting lung cancer to monitoring mental and gastrointestinal health problems. Although much of this work is still in the early research or development stages, there are new companies, such as Mindstrong Health, that use an application to measure mood in patients facing mental health problems, who are already testing systems of AI with people.

Two startups in the midst of this are Auggi, an intestinal health startup that develops an application to help track gastrointestinal problems, and Seed Health, which sells probiotics and works on the application of microbes to human health. In November, they began collecting poop photos from the general public that they intend to use to make a set of human fecal image data. Auggi wants to use these images to create an application that can use computer vision to automatically classify the different types of wastes that people with chronic bowel-related problems, such as irritable bowel syndrome or IBS, usually have to manually track with pencil and paper.

Art

Can AI create art? More and more often, the answer is yes. In the last 10 years, AI has been used to make musical compositions, paintings and more that seem very similar to the kind of things that humans invent (although the jury still doesn't know if a machine can possess creativity). And sometimes, that art can even be a great money generator.

Perhaps the clearest indication that the art generated by AI is gaining popularity came in late 2018, when a blurry piece in the style of old masters called "Edmond de Belamy" became the first work produced by a machine that It was sold at auction.

Printing was created using a cutting-edge technique known as GANS, which involves two neural networks that compete with each other to create something new based on a set of data. In this case, the data set was a large number of existing paintings, while the new was computerized artwork. GANS is also gaining popularity because it can be used to make deep fakes.

Related video: Researchers create AI to finish incomplete Beethoven works

. (tagsToTranslate) ai (t) decade (t) dtnd