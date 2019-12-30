How a stranger's old Chevy truck took me through the snowy Rocky Mountains to the Jeep Grand Cherokee & # 39; Holy Grail & # 39;

Loading...

"Do you want help not to die in Colorado?" Denver reader Jason asked in an email. Soon I would be flying and renting a car to drive over the Rockies during a heavy snowstorm and Jason, whom I had never met, offered me the keys to an old Chevy GMT400-series truck, one that would capture my heart and change the whole tone from my trip to the middle of nowhere to rescue a "Holy Grail of Jeep Grand Cherokees" of 260,000 miles.

"I doubt that your plan has a fatal flaw when it's basically made of fatal flaws," Jason's email said, "but there is one thing you may not have noticed: if you rent a cheap compact at the airport, don't it will have either snow tires or AWD / 4WD, and as such, there is a very good chance of being sent back to the mountain due to the Colorado passenger vehicle traction laws. ”Those traction laws require that Cars that drive in adverse weather conditions with either tires, chains or four-wheel drive with snow ratings, or be subject to a substantial fine.

"If you are 100% committed to this madness," he continued, "I have a pair of worthy mountain hitters that you can borrow." One is a Su05 Suzuki XL7 beating, and the other is an even more beating ‘93 Chevy 3/4 ton 4×4 ”. Both were equipped with snow tires.

Jason was not the only one worried. I had received several emails from concerned readers warning me that "there is an epic winter storm directed to the Rocky Mountains this weekend" and that "things change quite quickly in the mountains, especially with snow." Just look at the answers to "Here's my idiot plan to drive a` `Holy Grail of Jeep Grand Cherokees & # 39; & # 39; 260,000 miles broken across the country, '' my initial story introduces the silly mission logistics Here is an example:

Clearly, I wasn't kidding when I included the term "idiot" in the aforementioned title. And although I will admit that I was not completely sure how I was going to handle the daunting snowstorm that was bombing the dangerous mountain pass (I was planning to fly, probably renting a 4×4 and getting as far as I could). I felt comfortable going), any concerns I felt immediately became enthusiastic when I received that email from Jason. Mainly due to this appointment: "In addition, the truck is a regular cabin lever change."

Upon reading that, my two students became heart-shaped. I accepted the offer without asking many questions. Were there any liability issues associated with a random reader's truck loan to undertake this dangerous journey? I didn't really know, nor did I really care. I just did it, because who doesn't? Just look at the photo below, which Jason sent me as an attachment. It is a beautiful Chevrolet 2500 1993 of the 400 GMT series with a Chevy 350 V8 under the hood bolted to a five-speed manual transmission with floor shift connected to a 4×4 system with low range. Also, Jason told me he was equipped with a bank.

Really a classic.

So I will continue with this story where the first part of the "Holy Grail Rescue" series ended: my friend Brandon and I had just arrived in Denver on a Spirit Airlines flight from Detroit, and all the tools and auto parts that & # 39; Registered d were intact and accounted for.

I sent a text message to Jason, and in about 20 minutes, he was on the sidewalk of arrivals in his Chevy Bolt, ready to pick up two random idiots with more than 120 pounds of mostly steel luggage. After a presentation and a pleasant conversation about the future of car electrification, we arrived at Jason's house, where he introduced Brandon and me to his faithful steed:

As he had spent much of his life in Colorado, the 2500's body looked great: there were no significant rust spots anywhere. And although the paint had disappeared from the fenders, the hood and the roof, I think the imperfection was added to the aura of the "workhorse" of the truck.

Brandon and I threw our luggage on the bed, which Jason had graciously filled with a floor jack, an engine support bar and a number of other tools that he thought would help us in our Grail Search.

Brandon and I said goodbye to Jason, jumped into the split bench seat and prepared to point Chevy square towards the peaks. First I had to find out how to close the driver's door, a process that required an incredibly hard knock, one that would probably have broken most of my vehicles, but that this old Chevy "Like A Rock" drove smoothly. Then, I had to make the engine start, which meant I had to push the clutch quite rigid to the floor (the pedal travel was longer than I expected), and then turn the key too stiff too. The ignition is in the classic and old Saginaw steering column.

The 350 V8 engine injected into the throttle body started immediately, even in the cold, and rumbled through the exhaust pipe without a silencer that fired gases under the truck just after the catalytic converter. I pulled the huge gearshift hard to the left and climbed first. I gently released the clutch, and the truck jumped out of the parking spot, quickly requiring a change out of the grandmother first gear and second.

With Brandon in the passenger seat, I headed west toward the dark, snow-capped mountains, enjoying the heat of the truck's excellent heater and loving the long and almost strange shots of that five-speed lever. My old engineering friend from Chrysler and I realized that we were at great risk when climbing the mountains at night, especially with little understanding of the road conditions at the top. The fact that we depended on a 191,000-mile whisk truck to do so only added another variable to the equation that continually tried to solve in my head as I looked through the windshield at the steep slope that lay ahead.

We stopped at a Walmart to buy food, water and a big sleeping bag, in case things went wrong.

Interstate 70 had been bombed all Friday night and well into Saturday, the day we arrived at night. We begin our trip at 7:45 p.m. during what seemed like a break in the precipitation. The start of the pass seemed to have been well cleared, and the truck felt remarkably prepared even at more than 60 mph.

Even in the fifth gear, the Chevy had a lot of power to level up, and although the steering had enough play, the truck followed the path smoothly. The biggest problem we had was visibility, since we couldn't find a way to work defrost properly, and the raindrops were still freezing on our windshield. Fortunately, Jason had just fixed the windshield wipers the day before, so the liberal use of the windshield flood gave us a few minutes of clarity before we had to wash the glass again.

The whole trip was magical, and much more emotional than it would have been if I had rented a Hyundai Tucson or a Ford Escape. Everything from the way the V8 engine rang from the truck and the cut-off exhaust, to the regular compact cab that Brandon and I shared, the lever mounted on the floor between us, the huge bed behind us that was carrying Our tools, even the choppy driving quality, gave the vague address to this 26-year-old vehicle. It was impossible not to fall in love.

As we approached Georgetown, Keystone, Copper Mountain, Breckenridge and Vail, the road became a compact snow mat through which the truck's winter tires scratched with confidence.

When we go to the back slope of the pass, Brandon made the overdrive gear work, driving the truck smoothly at speeds of more than 80 mph towards Grand Junction. We arrived at our cheap motel around two in the morning. Tired of a long day of packing, flying and driving, I retired to my room, but only after taking a last picture of the reliable old truck before bed:

I was so impressed by this Chevy, a vehicle whose GMT400 family I have always admired, but I never really appreciated until now, that as soon as Brandon and I entered our motel room, I sent this tweet in the middle of the night declaring how glorious I had been driving that square truck through the Rockies in the middle of the night:

I dreamed all night with that Chevy V8 engine, and how it worked along with the broken exhaust to send a fierce but steady rumble through the Rocky Mountains. In my dream, I saw ourselves from above; I watched at night how huge snow-capped peaks surrounded the ramshackle white and green two-tone truck that loomed over the passage, almost as if to intimidate it and to go back down the east slope. But the truck, despite its high mileage and its old body, responded with a constant roar, making its way through its competition; This was a battle between nature and a humble and outdated work truck. The truck won.

The next morning, after not getting enough sleep, partly thanks to the rather cold temperature of the motel and the fine blankets, Brandon and I left Grand Junction and got into the middle of nowhere to finally go to bed at the Holy Grail Jeep Grand Cherokee that had bought without being seen on Black Friday for $ 700.

The condition of the Jeep when we arrived, and what Brandon and I did to try to prepare the machine for a 1,500 mile trip back to the Rockies to Michigan will be the subject of the third part (here is the first part) of these five parts Serie.

I will only say that our efforts to fix the clutch were among the toughest and most miserable hours I have spent with a key in my hand. I know Brandon would say the same because things got so bad that he almost got on a plane and left.

. (tagsToTranslate) jeep grand cherokee (t) jeep (t) grand cherokee (t) holy grail jeep (t) heartbreaking (t) Jalopnik