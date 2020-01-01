How a Military Whistleblower Changed American History

Loading...

Some whistleblowers work inside the system, informing their bosses that something is wrong. Others go outside, relying on journalists, legislators or regulators. A low point in American history – the My Lai massacre in Vietnam – produced both types of truth-tellers. An army helicopter pilot, Hugh Thompson, Jr., along with crew members Glenn Andreotta and Larry Colburn, rescued Vietnamese villagers from American fire during the killings. Thompson then reported the horrors of the chain of command – who tried to cover it up.

If there hadn't been a man by the name of Ronald Ridenhour, however, the horrors of My Lai might never have been revealed – and he deserves the most credit for forcing the Americans to confront the way some soldiers behaved in Indochina.

Fifty years ago, Ron Ridenhour was a grunt – a little player in the Vietnam horror show. As a door gunner on an observation helicopter, he heard rumors shortly after March 16, 1968, that Americans had shot unarmed villagers.

Ridenhour has started to collect testimonies informally. In March 1969, he sent a detailed report to 30 members of Congress, as well as to President Richard Nixon, the President of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Secretary of Defense.

"The question I have been asked most often," Ridenhour recalls later, "was not why they did it, but why I did it. In a word, justice. "He admitted," I was younger and dumber then. "

A classic baby boomer, born in 1946, he was raised on words like justice and honor. "They lived," he writes. "They breathed. They were the flesh and blood of the American political tradition, embodied daily "in the policies of the nation.

Unfortunately, like many baby boomers, Ridenhour's romanticized view of America did not survive the Vietnam jungle. Some of his friends were transferred to "C" Company, 1st Battalion, 20th Infantry. In March 1968, they neutralized a “notorious” area of ​​South Vietnam nicknamed “Pinkville”. These soldiers suffered heavy casualties in other search and destroy missions. Their superiors warned them that the villages were teeming with armed Viet Cong supporters.

Nevertheless, Ridenhour was shocked when his friend "Butch" Gruver described how soldiers had mowed down to 504 civilians in the hamlet of My Lai, near Son My. Butch remembers "seeing a little boy, about three or four years old, standing near the trail with a gunshot wound in one arm. The boy held his injured arm with his other hand, while blood flowed between his fingers … Then the captain's RTO (radio operator) sent him a burst of 16 (M-16 rifle). "

A soldier shot himself in the foot to flee the violence. Gruver distinguished an officer, Lt. William Calley, who gathered the villagers with enthusiasm. He then ordered others to shoot them or machine-gunned him himself.

Ridenhour consulted his closest friend from C Company. Mike Terry reported that after they finished eating lunch, they shot and wounded civilians to show them mercy. Calley shot them in cold blood.

"Eating must have been difficult," said Ridenhour. “There were Vietnamese dead everywhere.” After all, “the undead in the ditch had started to cry… It must have been a terrible noise, all this flop and these slaps of flesh, these weeping, all this agony low polluting a now if not peaceful morning. "

As Terry spoke, "Ridenhour's head was like it should feel when someone scalped you alive." Even if it actually happens, you can't bring yourself to believe it. But yes, yes, yes, he said in great detail. It was absolutely true. "

Terry sighed, "It was like some sort of Nazi thing." Another friend reported that "Calley's men were pulling people from bunkers and boos and grouping them together" to be shot.

It was equally astonishing that "so many young American men participated in such an act of barbarism" and "that their officers ordered it". Ridenhour felt "an instant spark of anger that quickly raged. I decided to find the story. If that were true, the tokens would land where they fell. "

When he sent his letter in March 1969 – after his release – Ridenhour approached politicians, not journalists, because "as a conscientious citizen, I have no desire to further soil the ; image of the American soldier. ”But the commanders and the politicians answered half-heartlessly.

Even journalists generally ignored it when the military charged Calley in September 1969. Seymour Hersh, the freelance writer credited with breaking up history in November, wrote that My Lai "just stayed another statistic until the end of March 1969 when an ex-GI named Ronald L. Ridenhour wrote letters… ”

For the next two years, Calley's case has finally gripped America. Some have condemned Calley's crimes. Others grumbled that he alone was a scapegoat. Most of them resented a soldier who, according to them, was doing his duty and who claimed to follow orders, had been chased by superiors and chased by journalists.

In the end, Calley was the only soldier convicted. Although he was sentenced to life in prison, he served three days in prison before President Nixon ordered him to be released under house arrest. A jury acquitted its commander, Ernest Medina.

Nevertheless, the whistleblowers of My Lai have changed American history.

In the 1960s, these informants were considered "spies". Next, consumer crusader Ralph Nader fought to honor truth-tellers as "whistle-blowers", referring to old-fashioned police who whistled while chasing bad guys. Today, various regulations protect those who report systemic wrongdoing, although one person's single whistleblower remains the double-crossed traitor of another.

Thompson paid the price of the whistleblower, staying in the military and being harassed. In the end, he was confirmed, receiving military quotes and seeing case studies analyzing his heroism taught widely.

Ridenhour used the skills he developed to uncover My Lai in an award-winning career as an investigative journalist – until his sudden death playing handball in 1998 at home. ; age 52.

With each story in his story, Ridenhour became more bitter. Insisting that it was not just "a humble second lieutenant who went mad," he considered "the massacre … the logical consequence of the overall US military policy in Vietnam". Even "the distressing enthusiast" Calley, he believed, "followed orders." "

In 1973, during the "Watergate Medusa", Ridenhour mourned "the moral chaos of a people who have been manipulated for too long to accept the Nixonian sophistry that all that is useful is necessary; whatever is necessary to protect Richard Nixon is legal; everything that is legal is both moral and ethical. Nixon, he said, "made a bitter porridge of this justice that I had been looking for so long to find. "

"Neither the military nor the United States government has made any effort to be heard by the American public …"

Twenty years later, Ridenhour still complained that "neither the military nor the United States government made any effort to get clear with the American public, the Vietnamese people, or the rest of the world regarding the reality of our deplorable conduct in Vietnam ”.

However, most historians agree with Professor Howard Jones that My Lai "galvanized the anti-war movement … ultimately helping to end American involvement in Vietnam". More deeply, historian David Greenberg adds: "The disclosure of the atrocities has not only moved public opinion further against an already unpopular war … this has raised fundamental and troubling questions about who were the good guys and the bad guys in Vietnam, and why we were there. "

Although such stories have blurred the return of veterans, Greenberg adds that "as the dark acts often do, the actions of Charlie Company ultimately resulted in tighter and clearer rules of conduct for American soldiers in time of war and a willingness within the military to resist pressure. towards the cruelty that war inevitably brings. "

Undoubtedly, then, as now, the denunciation took a lot of courage. And sometimes, then, like now, it achieves what Ridenhour hoped for. Ridenhour's letter misquoted Winston Churchill that "a country without conscience is a country without a soul and a country without a soul is a country that cannot survive."

Ridenhour and others have repaired the wrongs, saved the soul of the nation and focused the Americans on respecting their values, not on violating them. So we couldn't just survive, but start to heal.

