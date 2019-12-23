House committee opens up prospect of new impeachment articles

Loading...

By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House Judiciary Committee on Monday opened the possibility of recommending additional impeachment articles against President Donald Trump as he again called for testimony from former White House lawyer , Don McGahn.

The committee wants a federal court of appeal to order McGahn to testify when investigating a possible obstruction of justice by the president during the investigation of special advocate Robert Mueller into Russia. The committee says McGahn's testimony could also be useful in any trial for removal from the Senate.

Last month, a judge ordered McGahn to comply with the House judicial committee's summons, and a Washington-based court of appeal is expected to hear the arguments on January 3.

In a file filed in court on Monday, committee lawyers said McGahn's testimony remains essential even though the House has already voted to dismiss Trump on two charges related to his interactions with Ukraine rather than actions revealed during Mueller's investigation into Russia.

"If McGahn's testimony produces new evidence to support the conclusion that President Trump has committed impenetrable offenses that are not covered by articles approved by the House, the committee will proceed accordingly – including, if necessary, considering recommending new indictments, "lawyers for the Democrat-led committee wrote.

The committee also said that McGahn's testimony was important to the oversight role of the FBI and the Department of Justice, "including to determine whether these agencies are operating without undue political interference".

Democrats on the Judicial Commission summoned McGahn well before the start of the fall of an indictment focused on Trump's request to the President of Ukraine to investigate rival Democrat Joe Biden and her son, as well as on an unfounded conspiracy theory alleging interference by Ukraine in the 2016 US presidential election.

The Department of Justice asked the court of appeal to dismiss the case, stating that there was no reason for the judges to be involved in a political dispute.

The department also says the need to resolve the matter is less urgent now that the House has gone ahead with impeachment articles even without McGahn's testimony.

But the committee does not agree.

"The House vote on the indictments against President Trump underscores the urgent need for the Committee to quickly consider this appeal," counsel for the panel wrote.

"As noted above, McGahn's testimony is essential both to a Senate trial and to ongoing inquiries into the impeachment of the Committee to determine whether additional presidential misconduct warrants further action by the Committee," said them added.

