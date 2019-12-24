Hotel explosion in New England hurts 10, including 2 firefighters

Loading...

Two firefighters and eight others were injured Tuesday morning after an explosion and fire at the Element Hotel in Lebanon, New Hampshire. The fire broke out after an explosion around 5:30 in the morning in a mechanical room on the first floor of the Foot Hill building, authorities said: "Upon arrival, the teams investigated and found water coming out of a room of service". Lebanese fire chief Chris Christopoulos. Authorities said personnel teams opened the door and had a "sudden explosion." Authorities said there was also a small fire on the fifth floor of the hotel. Firefighters were taken to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, which is less than a mile from the hotel. They suffered non-fatal injuries. The authorities ordered the evacuation of the hotel. 70 to 80 guests were transferred to sister hotels, authorities said. Eight guests suffered injuries that were not fatal and were treated at local hospitals, authorities said. The cause of the fire and the explosion is under investigation, authorities said. Investigators said the cause of the explosion does not appear to be criminal and was contained in the hotel building. "This only reinforces in my mind that when the fire alarm sounds, I leave the building. You never know when something bad is going to happen," Christopoulos said. Officials said firefighter Todd Hamilton had a broken arm, ribs and a head injury. Captain Jeffery Enger suffered a head injury. The hotel suffered significant damage and will remain closed in the immediate future, authorities said.

