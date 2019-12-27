Hot Wheels Premium: The Jalopnik Review

Loading...

Jalopnik Reviews All our driving tests in a convenient place.

Hello, my name is Andrew, I am an adult man and I play with toy cars. With that out of the way, we will go into a review and discussion of Hot Wheels Premium.

Hot Wheels Premium has been around for some time, and it's almost exactly what you think it is: like any other Hot Wheels but a little more enjoyable. Which really means that the models are just a little more detailed. The characteristics of the car, such as painted headlights and aerodynamic parts, are more pronounced than most Hot Wheels products. But more than that: there is little decorative dressing such as license plates and "stickers" that make these toys look more finished than their 99-cent counterparts.

These toys are the same size as standard Hot Wheels cars, the build quality is practically the same, but the designs are more nuanced and the packaging has a cleaner style with a unique art.

The cars that you can buy now as Hot Wheels Premium range from a Fiat 500 from the 60s with Gulf livery to couples of race cars / transporters like a Porsche Speedster in a VW truck and a lot of tribute movie models, including Star Wars vehicles. Orange Track Diecast has a fairly complete summary with Amazon links if you want to copy one. I recommend the Fast & Furious "Original Fast" package, which I got for Christmas this year because, well, do we really need to revisit the first sentence of this publication?

Prices

For example, at $ 42 for a package of five, these Premium jobs are obviously much more expensive than standard Hot Wheels, ranging from $ 0.99 to $ 2.49 depending on how expensive the store you are in. (Although I just lost three dollars in one at Von's supermarket the other day because I had to have the stupid Dodge Demon. I had the thick rear wheels, I couldn't help it.)

So, are the bonuses seven times more enjoyable than a normal Hot Wheel? After a thorough inspection … yes?

Part of the fun of hunting Hot Wheels on the shelves of regular stores is finding realistic with great details, but they are rare. The cars in this Premium F&F package are intricately decorated, up to license plates and bumper stickers. Did you see the "Free Tibet" emblem on the back of the León Skyline? As in the movie! Most normal Hot Wheels toys don't even have their headlights painted.

Taking into account the quality of the execution and taking into account the freshness of grouping this group, this package is priced at approximately $ 50. If you can find it cheaper, much better.

To get better

Here, have some close-ups of each car so you know what we are working with.

Mazda RX-7 from Dom:

Eclipse of Brian:

Letty & # 39; s S14 / 240SX:

Leon Skyline R33:

Jessie's Jetta:

What's missing

Notably absent are Maxima de Vince (I have never seen such a toy) and the famous Orange MKIV Supra (Hot Wheels does, but not as sharp as this lot). Reddit has had the same complaint. And I suppose we could also talk about the lack of The Racer’s Edge F-150 Lightning, Johnny Tran’s S2000, Mia’s blue Integra and Dom’s Charger as well.

If we really want to be granular, where are the Civic robbery and the black Ferrari droptop?

In the cars themselves, they are completely decorated, but not completely complete. There were many more stickers and brands on movie cars, but it would be harder to distinguish more brands and find room for models of this 1:64 scale.

Details

The wings and body kits on these models are impressive. Obviously, the accessories are critical to achieve the appearance of these particular movie cars, and the designers did a good job. These are not just generic tuned car models redesigned in Fast & Furious colors, bumpers and spoilers are seen directly from "real" things.

I appreciate that the interiors of the models also match their movie car counterparts. I would have liked to see some red inside the Jetta, but I don't think it's possible to make several colors in the cabin without significantly increasing the price. The tanning booth of the RX-7 is something that Hot Wheels could easily have missed, but it didn't, so I'm happy.

The basses of these cars are not very detailed, but they have large fart silencers, which are an essential touch.

But my favorite details in these toys are the wheels. The wheels of the Hot Wheels cars of Fast & Furious Original Fast Entourage have precise shape and color for films, and have depth. There is a real lip in some of them, which is something unusual to see in a toy of this scale. In any case, the wheels look great and contribute greatly to raising these models to a higher quality level than standard Hot Wheels cars.

packaging

The packaging of these Premium toys is also on another level. That is probably important for the unconditional healers who keep these things in their cases as artifacts. I prefer to take out my toys and place them on my desk, but still, I can appreciate the detailed work that was done to make the disposable screens for these, and most importantly, the master box that contained the five in the package.

Check out the cover of this painting: you can even see how the tray of the Eclipse floor by Brian O & # 39; Conner is ejected.

I discarded the small boxes that the individual cars entered to be able to inspect the toys closely, but I will keep the large cigar box for the package because it is great. (In fact, I'm actually going to modify it to show it later by getting some of the foam packing material that is normally used for gun boxes and cameras, but that's a level of nonsense that I'm not sure you're ready to address you people still.)

The only major discrepancy, and I only mention this because I know it will be in the comments, is that this kit has the "Fast & Furious" brand when the movie of these cars was called "The Fast And The Furious." . I don't really care, but it's one thing.

Verdict

I feel that there are two types of people, who are not children, who get toy cars: collectors of capital-C who buy the most beautiful things and store them in boxes, and casual enthusiasts who grab the good ones from the shelf in the supermarket. From time to time to drop on your desk for a moment.

However, I have to admit that I am a bit atypical in my own example. I have a large collection at home, which includes many old items from dad and other relatives, but I generally only copy those from a dollar when I see a realistic model of a car that I really like.

However, my point, I know, we are finally making it, is that Hot Wheels Premium is a kind of perfect bridge between "I casually appreciate toy cars" and "I want a model car that really looks good." in my experience with the Fast & Furious package.

I haven't bothered with Premium in my Hot Wheels hunting years because I never saw one that I had to have before this particular package came out. But now that I've seen how nice they are closely, I'm sure I'll be aware of the new releases in this line.

If you dig these but not the movie connection, the Hot Wheels Premium street tuner set also looks pretty cool. I will probably start looking for Desert Rally vehicles that will be developed next, myself.

. (tagsToTranslate) jalopnik comments (t) Jalopnik