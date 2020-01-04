Hopkins supports victory for final place

Loading...

Win that and they could overtake the two teams they seem to be fighting for fourth place, the last place in the final.

Hopkins acknowledges that things started slowly for his team – a difficult draw and an expensive trip to play in the Asian Women's Premier League made the pace difficult.

But as Sunday's clash approaches the struggling Newcastle Jets (who have only four points in six games this season), the coach is confident his team will start to produce his best, after winning a last start in Perth.

"We have had a slow start, a difficult start. We are starting to gain some momentum now. I hope that the performances of the last four games, which have been really good, will continue to do well. improve better and better, "he said. told me.

"We made a lot of changes to the team and the team had (had to) adapt and adjust the way we played. Players get used to new players and are playing a new system.

"We can certainly see (improvement) from match to match.

"You can see now that each game seems a little more consistent and fluid as a team.

"Now we start playing with the rear wings, it's about finding a balance on how they start and it takes a little time."

While Victory learned hard truths during their foray into Asia, they were able to put some of this knowledge into practice.

"It was physically difficult for us. We learned a few lessons there, but it made the start of the season difficult for us to come back and play in West Sydney right away", said Hopkins.

"Some of the lessons we have learned, being able to handle the ball in narrower areas, keeping possession, moving the ball faster, it has changed the way we train a bit. I think our improvement is part of it of experience there. "

