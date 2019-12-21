Hong Kong demonstrators, police hit shopping centers before Christmas – National

Loading...

The Hong Kong riot police swept into several shopping centers on Saturday and arrested some anti-government protesters in Hong Kong who had gathered to enforce their demands on the main business weekend before Christmas.

In a shopping mall in Yuen Long, near the Chinese border, hundreds of black-clad demonstrators celebrated the five-month anniversary of an attack on a train station by an armed mob wearing white T-shirts and poles and strikes bystanders and demonstrators.

The police have been criticized for not responding quickly to calls for help and failing to arrest suspects at the scene. They later made several arrests and said the attackers had ties to organized criminal gangs or triads.

The demonstrators demanded justice for the attack and called "Fight for Freedom" and "Stand With Hong Kong".

"The government hasn't done anything after 5 months. I deserve an answer, an explanation," said a 30-year-old employee with the last name "Law."

"Yuen Long is no longer a safe place … and we all live in white terror if we worry about being beaten if we are dressed in black."

When dozens of riot police rushed into the mall to chase protesters away, the window of a sushi restaurant was broken and the shops had to be closed.

The protests in Hong Kong are in their seventh month, albeit in a relative calm. The residents are angry with what they see as China's interference in the city's freedoms guaranteed under the rule of "one country, two systems" in 1997 under Chinese rule.

Many are also outraged by the suspected brutality of the police and call for an independent investigation into the allegation of excessive violence. Other demands include the release of all arrested demonstrators and full democracy.

On Friday evening, the police arrested a man who had fired a pistol shot at civil servants in the northern district of Tai Po. Nobody was injured.

When a nearby apartment was searched, an arms store with a semi-automatic rifle and bullets was discovered. Steve Li, a senior local police officer, told reporters that the police have information that the suspect intended to use the gun during a protest to "cause chaos and injure police officers".

In Tsim Sha Tsui, groups of demonstrators also gathered on Saturday in a mall popular with mainland Chinese luxury buyers.

"We can't celebrate Christmas when our city is taken over by the police. When you see the police outside the mall, do you want to buy gifts?" Said Bob, 17, a protester.

