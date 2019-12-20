Honda is bringing a type of autonomous car to CES

Loading...

Photo: Honda

Honda is taking its vision of the future to this year's Consumer Electronics Show, and it is … a bit strange. He calls his new car concept the concept of increased driving, and it is basically an occasional autonomous autonomous car. What sounds … a little strange.

According to Honda, the concept responds to the "curiosity" of its users, whatever that means, to determine when the car should take control of the driver.

Here is a little more Honda about how it is supposed to work:

The driving system switches between automatic and manual mode with a switch, and has more than eight modes between fully autonomous and semi-autonomous operation. Several sensors in the vehicle continuously read the user's intention to switch smoothly between these modes, creating an instinctive driving experience.

Given the fact that the inside of this thing is completely bare and that it definitely also seems like a concept, which means we probably won't see this exactly in real production.

However, one thing that could get into your everyday car is the so-called "reinvented steering wheel," which honestly sounds great. If he pats the wheel two times, for example, the car will start. Pull the wheel and it will slow down. Push it and it will accelerate.

Basically, the goal of all this is to allow drivers to control their own car when they want to drive while still using autonomy as an alternative option when they realize they are not paying attention.

I have to say that, personally, I am a fan of all pedal control, especially given the fact that a hardcore jam session on my part could mean that the wheel is pushed back and forth more than I normally do. would do. Maybe in the future I can expect a hands-free lock on the driver's seat.

